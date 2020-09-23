GOOD NEWS: Basin PBS names new education director

Basin PBS announced the arrival of Danielle Castle, education director. Castle is a welcome addition to the staff hired to boost efforts in early childhood learning in the Permian Basin.

Castle will work to foster relationships with local school districts, child development centers, day cares and home school families throughout the Permian Basin. Castle, who came to the Permian Basin from Arizona, has a master’s degree in education from Arizona State University. A teacher for eight years, which included Lee High School and was teacher of the year in 2019 and Region 18’s secondary teacher of the year in 2020.

“I’ve always been intrigued by a wide array of topics and jobs. I think that’s why I loved teaching so much. Teaching is a job that requires you to utilize so many different skills to serve the needs of others,” Castle said.

When asked, “Why Basin PBS?” she answered, “Serving the needs of others is one of the things I love about being Basin PBS’s Education Director. PBS allows me the flexibility to draw upon a variety skill sets and knowledge to serve my community. I am deeply honored to steward the resources we have to support initiatives that enlighten and educate others!”

For more information, visit www.basinpbs.org or www.facebook.com/BasinPBS.