GOOD NEWS: Ballroom Marfa names new curator

MARFA Ballroom Marfa recently announced the appointment of its new Curator, Daisy Nam.

Nam was recently the Marcia Tucker Senior Research Fellow at the New Museum this winter and joins Ballroom from the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard University where she served as the assistant director since 2015.

Nam will work closely with the current team and the Board of Trustees to support the organization’s mission and expand its visual arts program in Texas and abroad. Nam will broaden the dynamic curatorial vision at Ballroom, alongside Programs Director Sarah Melendez and Curator-at-Large Laura Copelin, pluralizing the organization’s voice further and deepening our commitment to support artists as they make new work that enriches all of our lives.

“I have long admired Ballroom Marfa’s dedication and support of the most vital artistic voices of today” Nam says. “I’m thrilled and honored to now be part of the Ballroom team, and look forward to contributing to and expanding their work through artist commissions and exhibitions.”

She recently co-organized 20/20, a public program series on hindsight, with themes on fertility, redress, channeling, and friendship. Nam is also the co-editor for the forthcoming publication BEST! Letters from Asian Americans published by Paper Monument and featuring artists, writers, and curators including: Mel Chin, Aruna D’Souza, Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy, Byron Kim, Pamela M. Lee, Cathy Park Hong, Paul Pfeiffer, Lumi Tan, Asad Raza, Estate of Martin Wong, C. Spencer Yeh, Anicka Yi, and more.

Nam is presently organizing commissions for Ballroom Marfa’s courtyard this fall, as well as working with Donna Huanca for a solo exhibition slated to open in June 2021. Alongside Laura Copelin she will also help realize the production of Blessings of the Mystery, Ballroom Marfa’s upcoming exhibition with Carolina Caycedo and David de Rozas opening at the end of January 2021.

Ballroom Co-Founder and Artistic Director Fairfax Dorn says, “Ballroom is so pleased that Daisy Nam will join the talented team in Marfa. As a fearless cultural producer and brilliant collaborator, she has been a powerful conduit for so many artists to realize their visions. We are beyond thrilled to have Daisy’s important voice and perspective lead Ballroom’s visual arts program, and add to a rich dialogue with artists, performers, filmmakers, musicians and visionary thinkers of all kinds.”

Nam organized exhibitions, publications, performances and public programs at the Carpenter Center, working closely with artists to engage the campus community and public at large. She realized projects with important voices such as: Basma Alsharif, Martin Beck, Matt Keegan, Renée Green, Michelle Lopez, Will Rawls, Kerry Tribe, among others. Previously, as the Assistant Director of Public Programs at the School of the Arts, Columbia University she curated and produced seven seasons of talks, screenings, performances, and workshops by noted artists such as: Charles Atlas, Tania Brugera, Nancy Holt, Ralph Lemon, Jill Magid, Isaac Julien, Allan Sekula, and Aki Sasamoto. Before her curatorial and programming roles, she worked at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on fundraising initiatives.

Nam’s curatorial residencies and fellowships include: Marcia Tucker Senior Research Fellow at the New Museum, Winter 2019/20; Bellas Artes Projects in Bataan, Philippines, Winter 2020; Surf Point Foundation in York, Maine, Fall 2019; Asia Art Archive in America Leadership Group in New York, New York, Summer 2019–20; Gwangju Biennale Foundation in Gwangju, South Korea, Fall 2018. She holds a master’s degree in Curatorial and Critical Studies from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in Art History and Cinema Studies from New York University. She has taught at RISD as a visiting lecturer.

For more information, visit www.ballroommarfa.org.