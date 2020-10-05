GOOD NEWS: Atmos Energy gives $2 million to help feed school children

Through its Fueling Safe and Thriving communities program, Atmos Energy is giving $2 million during September’s Hunger Action Month to join forces with hundreds of local school districts, food banks and other essential organizations that provide the breakfasts, lunches, snacks and healthy meals that all children need to grow, develop, and succeed.

“Hunger affects children in every community we serve. Our kids are starting school on an empty stomach, which impacts their ability to focus and learn,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “Atmos Energy is making this contribution to support local food programs in the 1,400 communities we serve, so hungry children get the food they need before, during, and after the school day and on weekends and holidays as well.”

An estimated 18 million children face hunger nationwide, and food insecurity has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hunger is an ongoing challenge, but over the past six months more families have found themselves struggling with finances and confronting food insecurity,” Libby Campbell, West Texas Food Bank Executive Director, said. “Thank you to Atmos Energy for stepping up to provide our kids access to nutritious meals during school hours or after the bell to learn, grow and reach their full potential.”

Atmos Energy team members join the nation during Hunger Action Month in taking a stand against food insecurity, also recognizing the tireless efforts of essential staff and volunteers who tackle hunger on the front lines every day.

“Our Permian Basin team is focused on nourishing our children and their families in need,” Becky Palmer, Atmos Energy West Texas Division president, said. “No child should go to bed hungry, and we are grateful to our local nonprofit and school district partners for helping us ensure that children have regular access to healthy snacks, fresh produce and hearty balanced meals.”

