  • September 20, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Atmos Energy donates $2 million to enrich early childhood literacy

GOOD NEWS: Atmos Energy donates $2 million to enrich early childhood literacy

Posted: Sunday, September 20, 2020 3:00 am

Atmos Energy, through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, will donate $2 million across the eight states it serves to provide resources that help students read on-level by the third grade.

Atmos Energy is committed to making a difference in communities it serves, and today’s pledge will serve as a catalyst to further develop childhood reading proficiencies.

“Our employees play a vital role in every community we serve through the investment of their time, their talent and their resources. That giving spirit brings out the best in us and our communities so they can thrive,” Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO, said. “Our employees are the heart and soul of Atmos Energy, and we take pride in doing everything we can to make our community a place where students can grow and flourish.”

Atmos Energy announced its $2 million commitment recently during its Employee Week of Giving campaign which focuses on three organizations that share the same passion of opening doors, broadening horizons and positioning kids for success: United Way, The Salvation Army and No Kid Hungry.

Third grade marks the shift from learning to read to reading to learn, which means poor readers are at greater risk for falling behind. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, research shows that students struggling to read at the end of third grade are four times less likely to finish high school.

“Fueling safe and thriving communities means we are committed to doing our part to enhance childhood literacy and reduce food insecurity,” Becky Palmer, Atmos Energy West Texas Division president, said. “Our efforts to ensure young children receive the tools they need to read on-level will fuel bright minds and healthy futures for our kids.”

For more information, visit www.atmosenergy.com.

