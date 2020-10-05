  • October 5, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Atmos Energy donates $1 million to help customers

Posted: Monday, October 5, 2020 3:15 am

Atmos Energy, through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, will donate $1 million to help customers stay warm this winter or weatherize their homes.

Atmos Energy will distribute these funds across the eight states it serves in partnership with more than 100 energy assistance agencies and nonprofit organizations.

“With one out of every four households that lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic reporting they either skipped a utility payment or needed to skip a utility payment, we know that eligibility for financial assistance programs is growing,” Katrina Metzler, executive director at the National Energy & Utility Affordability Coalition (NEUAC), said. “Energy insecurity often coincides with food insecurity, housing insecurity and other emerging needs. Reaching out to community partners as Atmos Energy has done will mean one less frigid home on a winter morning, one less hungry child, and will protect the health and safety of the families in the communities served.”

In addition to this donation, Atmos Energy offers year-round relief through energy assistance programs such as, Sharing the Warmth.

Customers may locate an agency by visiting www.atmosenergy.com/customer-service/bill-payment-assistance or calling 211.

Atmos Energy encourages customers needing solutions to keep up with their monthly natural gas expenses to contact Atmos Energy’s customer service team at 888.286.6700 or visit the account center at www.atmosenergy.com/accountcenter/logon/login.html.

“Without this vital assistance, many of our Permian Basin families would be faced with the impossible choice of choosing between heating their homes and paying for other necessities such as food and medications,” Becky Palmer, Atmos Energy West Texas Division president, said. “At Atmos Energy, we are committed to helping our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Visit www.atmosenergy.com.

