  • March 28, 2021

GOOD NEWS: Area students win cheer team national titles at ASU

GOOD NEWS: Area students win cheer team national titles at ASU

Posted: Sunday, March 28, 2021 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Area students win cheer team national titles at ASU Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

SAN ANGELO For the fourth straight year, the Angelo State University Cheer Team has won national titles at the United Spirit Association USA Collegiate Championships based in Anaheim, Calif. Events were conducted virtually this year with results announced March 22.

ASU Cheer Team members from the surrounding area include: Gabriel Brito and Ashlee Covos, both of Odessa; Alexis (Lexie) Crouch and Cody Luzadder, of Midland; Jackilyn Sykes of Sonora; Hallee Carlson, Katelan House and Serena Gomez (Mascot), all of San Angelo.

ASU’s 25-member co-ed Cheer Team won two national championships and recorded one national third-place finish in the Collegiate Game Day division, including: First Place, College Band Chant Contest; First Place, College Situational Sideline/Crowd; and Leading Contest, Third Place - College Fight Song Contest.

The Collegiate Game Day division was combined into the USA West Coast Championships this year. Contests featured teams from dozens of colleges and universities throughout the U.S. competing in a variety of divisions and categories, including Game Day, Show Cheer, Jazz, Hip-Hop and Pom-Pom.

The ASU Cheer Team previously won 2018 and 2019 national championships in the Show Cheer division, as well as 2020 national championships in the Collegiate Game Day division.

See list of all team members at tinyurl.com/w8t74272.

Posted in on Sunday, March 28, 2021 3:00 am.

