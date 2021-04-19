  • April 19, 2021

GOOD NEWS: American Momentum announces new market president

GOOD NEWS: American Momentum announces new market president

Posted: Monday, April 19, 2021 3:15 am

Odessa American

MONAHANS American Momentum Bank recently promoted Phillip Carey to the position of Monahans Market President.

In his new role, Carey will oversee the bank’s commercial and personal lines of services in the Monahans market, with a focus on lending. He brings over 13 years of banking experience to the position.

Prior to being promoted to Monahans Market President, Carey served as Assistant Vice President/Commercial Relationship Manager for the bank for the past three years. Before joining American Momentum, he held roles at various banks in Midland, including Community National Bank, My Community Credit Union and West Texas National Bank.

“I’m proud to serve American Momentum at this next level, and to continue providing quality banking services to the community,” Carey said.

A 15-year resident of West Texas, Carey graduated from Sul Ross State University in Alpine with a bachelor’s degree in Animal Sciences. He also attended the University of Texas Permian Basin College of Business.

Carey is active in his community. He serves on the board of directors for Ward County Crime Stoppers, and is a member of the Monahans Lions Club, Monahans Ambassadors and Sul Ross State University Alumni Association.

Visit www.americanmomentum.bank.

Posted in on Monday, April 19, 2021 3:15 am.

