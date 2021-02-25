Ector Volunteer Fire Department adds brush truck to fleet

A press release detailed the Ector Volunteer Fire Department added a new brush truck through a cost share grant with the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

“This truck will be designated as the replacement for an apparatus we used for brush fires and rescue,” EVFD Fire Chief James Cobb stated in the press release. “It has already been used in response several times.”

The brush truck is reportedly a 2020 F-550 has a 300-gallon water tank, 10-gallon foam tank, backup camera, scene lights and front mounted winch. Foam used in fire suppression helps to cool the fire and coat the fuel resulting in quicker fire suppression.

“The foam system will help in a quick knock-down of grass fires and the scene lighting will be an improvement and benefit in our rural area,” Cobb stated.

Ector Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1948 and has 16 volunteers to help cover the department’s protection area and in mutual response, the press release stated.

Texas A&M Forest Service protects lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.