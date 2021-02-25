  • February 25, 2021

Ector Volunteer Fire Department adds brush truck to fleet - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

Ector Volunteer Fire Department adds brush truck to fleet

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 25, 2021 3:47 pm

Ector Volunteer Fire Department adds brush truck to fleet oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A press release detailed the Ector Volunteer Fire Department added a new brush truck through a cost share grant with the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

“This truck will be designated as the replacement for an apparatus we used for brush fires and rescue,” EVFD Fire Chief James Cobb stated in the press release. “It has already been used in response several times.”

The brush truck is reportedly a 2020 F-550 has a 300-gallon water tank, 10-gallon foam tank, backup camera, scene lights and front mounted winch. Foam used in fire suppression helps to cool the fire and coat the fuel resulting in quicker fire suppression.

“The foam system will help in a quick knock-down of grass fires and the scene lighting will be an improvement and benefit in our rural area,” Cobb stated.

Ector Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1948 and has 16 volunteers to help cover the department’s protection area and in mutual response, the press release stated.

Texas A&M Forest Service protects lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.

Posted in on Thursday, February 25, 2021 3:47 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
46°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: ENE at 8mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 48°/Low 32°
Skies clearing overnight. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 47°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 76°/Low 45°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 66°/Low 37°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]