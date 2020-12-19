  • December 19, 2020

Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin receives $50,000

Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin receives $50,000

Posted: Saturday, December 19, 2020 3:15 am

Odessa American

AUSTIN Texas Mutual Insurance Company, the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation, has awarded $50,000 in grant funding to Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin. The grant is part of the company’s larger $2,875,000 commitment across the state for workforce development initiatives and to help address community issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant was awarded to Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin to support opportunity youth in the area and ensure at-risk students have access to basic needs, mental health resources and education tools that keep them engaged during this challenging time.

“We have a deep commitment to building a stronger, safer Texas, and through our partnerships with organizations across the state, we’re able to deliver on that commitment,” Jeremiah Bentley, vice president of marketing and community affairs at Texas Mutual, said. “These partnerships help us keep our finger on the pulse when needs arise in our communities. We recognize the meaningful work they are doing and we’re proud to support them in the fight against COVID-19 and strengthening the Texas workforce.”

Texas Mutual’s community giving is focused on delivering grants to organizations that are addressing critical needs across the state such as contact tracing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and investing in technology to support student access to online learning.

“Texas Mutual’s support is essential in our efforts to provide every student in the Permian Basin area with crucial resources,” Eliseo Elizondo, executive director of Communities in Schools of the Permian Basin, said. “Their funding of organizations that are fighting the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, including here in the Permian Basin, sets a strong foundation for community resiliency.”

This $2,875,000 distribution is in addition to $2 million delivered in March to Texas nonprofits that are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information about Texas Mutual’s community program, visit texasmutual.com/community.

Posted in on Saturday, December 19, 2020 3:15 am.

