  • November 23, 2019

GOOD NEWS: MC program trains oil workers

GOOD NEWS: MC program trains oil workers

Posted: Saturday, November 23, 2019 3:00 am

By Stacey Hewitt MC Communications Department

MIDLAND Several years ago, a lucrative oil field job lured Nicholas Michael Ramos away from higher education, but this time around he is not going to let that happen again.

“I suffered a job-related injury in the field,” Ramos said. “That experience is what made me make up my mind about going back to school. I thought, ‘Enough being just a hand; I want to be the guy in charge!’ So I went back to Midland College, and the Energy Technology program is helping me get to the next level.”

Ramos said every class at MC builds on the next, and balancing it all with the demands of his job as a field tech is a challenge. He recently had to resign from his second job to make room in his life to excel at school.

Ramos currently works in the oil field, but he says his courses are teaching him new concepts every day. One of the most eye-opening aspects of the program so far is computer automation.

“When you take MC Energy Technology courses, you find out so much more information than you ever thought,” Ramos said. “I have learned so much in three semesters – it is shocking. For example, it is amazing how much technology we depend on. It is one thing to work with equipment, but it is another thing to understand it. One of my favorite classes so far was the Programmable Logic Controllers class. I wrote code and it was pretty amazing to see how everything works.”

“Graduating and crossing the stage is a big deal in my family,” Ramos said. “They are all very excited for me to achieve this goal.”

Ramos credits his family and MC for supporting him every step of the way.

The Energy Technology Program is housed at MC’s Advanced Technology Center at 3200 W. Cuthbert Street. For more information, visit www.midland.edu/energytech

