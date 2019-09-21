GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross faculty conduct annual Peer Review

ALPINE Sul Ross State University faculty members met Aug. 1 for the annual Peer Review at the Pete P. Gallego Center.

The purpose of the event, held for the fourth year, is to review documented student progress in all 50 of the university’s academic programs.

“There are 47 faculty who develop the academic programs jointly with their colleagues teaching in the program,” Jeanne Qvarnstrom, assistant vice president for institutional effectiveness, said.

“Our purpose was to gather faculty to review the academic programs, provide feedback, and select exemplars.”

Using a scoring rubric, faculty provided feedback for all programs and selected the top eight model programs.

Top academic programs selected by the Peer Review teams include the following:

BA English (Faculty- Laura Payne, Sally Roche).

(Faculty- Laura Payne, Sally Roche). RN to BS Nursing (Faculty- Geri Goosen).

(Faculty- Geri Goosen). MS Geology (Faculty- Liz Measures).

(Faculty- Liz Measures). BA Spanish (Faculty- Ana Acevedo, Professor Ilda Gonzalez and Filemon Zamora).

(Faculty- Ana Acevedo, Professor Ilda Gonzalez and Filemon Zamora). MBA Business Administration (Faculty- Terry Carson, William Green).

(Faculty- Terry Carson, William Green). BA Communication (Faculty- Professor Bret Scott).

(Faculty- Professor Bret Scott). MS Biology (Faculty- Chris Ritzi).

(Faculty- Chris Ritzi). MED Educational Leadership (Faculty- Rebecca Schlosser).

“The Peer Review is a Sul Ross initiative to engage faculty to continue to enhance the academic programs for the benefit of all students,” Qvarnstrom said.

She added that the Academic Assessment Initiative is a mandate from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the university’s accreditation board.

During the 2018 ten-year SACSCOC review, all academic programs were found to be in compliance.