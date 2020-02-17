GOOD NEWS:JACK HENDRIX COMPETITION WINNERS

The Odessa Music Teachers Association held its annual Jack Hendrix recital competition Jan. 26 at the Odessa College Jack Rodgers Recital Hall.

Winners of the 3:30 p.m. recital are listed as follows:

>> The Curious Kitten, Miller: Shreeyaan Dasari, first place; Karen Guo, second place; Andrea Perez, third place.

>> Just About To Go To Sleep, Bennett: Brenly Sarapao, first place; Abhinav Bere, second place; Riya Bommisetty, third place.

>> Mini Sonatina, No. 1; 1st Mov’t, Bastien: Will Coble, first place; Jane Smith, second place.

>> The Sun Comes Up, Brown: Katherine Li, first place; Sophia Johnson, second place; Shreeya Sivakumar, third place.

>> Allemande, Praetorius: Shreyas Konduru, first place; Olivia Tang, second place; Mia Johnson, third place.

>> Sonatina In F, 1st Mov’t, Snell: Mark Chebli, first place; Dhruv Miryala, second place.

>> Wild Robot, Linn: Max Pressler , first place; Ninada Gowda, second place; Ellis Baltazar, third place.

>> Festival Of Marrakesh, Holmes: Eeshan Bommisetty, first place; Hudson Bird, second place; Robin Stewart, third place.

>> Minuet, Telemann: Kristan Legaspi, first place; Alex Chebli, second place.

>> Snake Charmer, Rollin: Shwetha Jayakumar, first place; Drew Perea, second place; Nayeli Onate, third place.

>> Sonatina In C Major, Op. 34, 1st Mov’t, Andre: Lucas Tang, first place; Rebeca Silva, second place.

>> Video Game Master, Bober: Joshua Dodson, first place; Josie Reed, second place; Shijay Sivakumar, third place.

>> Desert By Night, Bennett: Lauren Jackson, first place; Carson Webb, second place; Claire Coble , third place.

>> Minuet In G Major, W. F. Bach: Reid McKelvy, first place; Liliana Anderson, third place.

>> Serenade, Goldston: Kristiana Farris, first place.

>> Air In Bb Major, Handel: Fiona Li, first place.

>> A Moment In Time, Bober: David Pando, first place.

>> Sonata In D Minor, Scarlatti: Maria Silva, first place; Maggie Guo, second place.

>> Golden Leaves, Ninov: Maryann Yang, first place.

>> Rondo Toccata, Op. 60, No. 4, Kabalevsky: Ethan Novico, first place; Sneha Kesavan, second place.

>> Sonatina, Keller: Nicole Lopez, first place; Josué Montes, second place; Rosemarie Lachica, third place; Sonatina Spiritoso, 2nd Mov’t, Alexander: Alyssa Vought, first place.

>> Inventions No. 8 and No. 14, Bach: Jay Symon Abrera, first place; Abigail Vinson, second place; Renee Pelopero, third place.

>> Participating teachers were: Ronald Bennett, Sunyung Hwang, Gayle Bizzell, Linda Lindell, Kathleen Chatham, Mike Lively, JoAnn Collett, Kathy Lollar, Joy Finley, Belinda Richey, Kristi Law and Barbara Tyler.

>> Judges were: Shirley Anderson and Sharla Van Cleave.