  • May 13, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Perkins Grant helps TSTC students - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Perkins Grant helps TSTC students

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:15 am

GOOD NEWS: Perkins Grant helps TSTC students Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

With help from a Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Grant, Texas State Technical College student Rebecca Fortuna does not have to worry about gas money.

Through the grant, Fortuna is able to travel from Rotan to Sweetwater to study Wind Energy Technology. Without the grant, Fortuna said she might not be able to complete school.

“If it was not for this grant, I would probably have to work more just to pay for gas,” she said. “I saved a lot of money driving back and forth, even with gas prices fluctuating. Every little bit helps me.”

Michael LeRoux, coordinator of Retention Services for TSTC’s West Texas campuses, said helping with transportation costs is not the only benefit of the grant. The Perkins Grant also allows non-traditional students to receive funding for child care.

“We also have a lending library available where students can borrow books or tools for their courses,” he said. “We wanted to dedicate our money to our assistance programs.”

Fortuna, 35, learned about the grant opportunity by talking to her classmates. “It was not a difficult process. With a lot of grants, it is a large essay, but this was not that way,” she said. “Michael helped me through the entire process.”

She has even paid it forward by telling other female classmates about the grant program. “I wanted to help get the word out that this is available,” she said.

LeRoux said funding helps relieve some stress on students.

“I hope people take advantage of this program. One of my main goals is to get as many students to apply for funding as possible,” he said.

To receive funding, the student must be in good academic standing, be classified as full time, and take classes on campus.

“We accept applications each semester, and students are eligible to reapply,” LeRoux said. “It is rewarding because it helps a lot of people.”

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:15 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
70°
Humidity: 70%
Winds: SSE at 14mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 65°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 95°/Low 68°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

friday

weather
High 90°/Low 63°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]