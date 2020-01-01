GOOD NEWS: MC recognizes faculty for teaching excellence

MIDLAND Midland College celebrated educators for their excellence in teaching at an awards luncheon held on Dec. 3.

Jaime Águila and Reynaldo Salgado were recognized as the 2020 Teaching Excellence winners. Águila, representing MC’s academic/transfer programs and Salgado, representing MC’s career/technical education programs.

This award is presented to select faculty each year who have made significant contributions to the intellectual life of the college through innovation in the classroom and their commitment to students.

The following seven MC faculty members were recognized at the event: Águila, professor of History; Melissa Boyce, associate professor of English; Allison Brown, assistant professor of English; Brian Flowers, assistant professor and chair of Engineering, Physics; Denise Ross, professor of Nursing in Associate Degree; Salgado, associate professor of Automotive Technology; and Marty Villarreal, professor of Information Technology.

Águila has been teaching at MC since 2016. He is a professor of History, receiving his MA in Ancient History from UC Davis and his Ph.D. from Arizona State University studying the Mexican Border.

“Jaime Águila is full of passion, energy and ideas,” said Frank de la O, dean of Social/Behavioral Sciences & Business. “He is not complacent in the classroom and continuously implements new ideas and strategies into his courses.”

“Once I could admit that I did not know everything, I became a more effective teacher for the benefit of my students,” said Águila.

Reynaldo Salgado joined the Midland College faculty in 2013. He brought with him extensive work experience in the automotive collision & repair industry and received an AAS degree in Automotive Technology from Midland College.