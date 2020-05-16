GOOD NEWS: Midland College recognizes honor graduates

MIDLAND The Midland College Honors Program recognizes students at graduation who have received a minimum of 12 hours of honors credit with a partial emphasis in Humanities and who maintain a 3.2 GPA.

These students have completed a rigorous honors curriculum including honors class projects. They will have the designee of Midland College Honors Scholar on their diploma.

The 2020 Midland College Honors Scholars are: Araceli Alvidrez, Christina Arredondo, Vivian Avila, Samantha Beadle, Ariel Brown, Estefania Canales, Osmar Castrejon, Jenna Clayton, Jacob Edwards, Dusty Ellis, Emily Fernandez, Jamie Gomez, Zoe Jeffries, Zada Kadir, Adamaris Lopez, Enrique Mangan, Mireya Mendez, David Munoz, Stefani Natividad, Uchechi Nwaichi, Angela Odom, RosAaliyah Olguin, Michael Repman, Joel Rivero, Crystal Rodriguez, Kayla Sandoval, Hailea Shaw, Isidora Spencer, Reagan Stuard, Fabby Torres, and Jennifer Valtierra.

Many of the Midland College Honors Scholars are also members of Phi Theta Kappa, the oldest, largest and most prestigious honor society servicing two-year colleges around the world. Membership is based on superior academic achievements and is conferred only by invitation to students who have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average.

Midland College 2020 graduates who are members of Phi Theta Kappa are: Araceli Alvidrez, Emma Avampato, Samantha Beadle, Ariel Brown, Brittany Brown, Kerrie Brown, Lea Byrd, Kristin Cain, Estefania Canales, Bianca Castaneda, Osmar Castrejon, Michelle Cervantes, Alondra Cisneros, Jenna Clayton, Jessica Diaz, Jacob Edwards, Dusty Ellis, Mariana Erazo, Lina Paolo Espejo Ramirez, Emily Fernandez, Andrew Finley, Jamie Gomez, Laramie Groom, Kory Howell, Ryan Hunt, Zoe Jeffries, Eric Juarez, Kindra King, Brandon Kruse, Anna Lien, Shelbi Lockett, Adamaris Lopez, Enrique Mangan, Cindy Menchaca, Mireya Mendez, David Munoz, Britton Murry, Sabine Nieto, Uchechi Nwaichi, Nathan Olivas, Aliek Ortiz, Krishnaben Patel, Savannah Perales, Cappi Phillips, Michael Repman, Joel Rivero, Crystal Rodriguez, Roxana Rubio-Quinonez, Kayla Branum Sandoval, Hannah Seth, Hailea Shaw, Jennifer Sims, Brittany Southerland, Angel Sowers, Isidora Spencer, Tara Stevens, McKenzie Stovall, Reagan Stuard, Christina Sutton, Sam Taing, Fabby Torres, Jennifer Valtierra, and Brandon Wright.