  • December 4, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Board of Regents re-elects chair and vice chair

Posted: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 3:00 am

By Mike Wintemute Deputy Vice Chancellor for Marketing & Communication

ALPINE The Texas State University System Board of Regents recently re-elected William F. Scott of Nederland as chairman of the board and David Montagne of Beaumont as vice chairman.

Scott and Montagne were re-elected during the board’s quarterly meeting on the campus of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

Scott is the CEO, chairman and co-owner of Trans-Global Solutions Inc. (TGS), as well as chairman and general partner of TGS Development, LP. He earned a bachelor’s degree in government at Lamar University, with which he has maintained strong ties as a member of the Lamar University College of Business Board of Advisors, Comprehensive Campaign Cabinet and Lamar University Foundation Board.

Montagne is executive vice president & general manager for the Sabine River Authority of Texas, for which he has worked since 1986. He is responsible for the overall operations of the Sabine River Authority, which include reservoir operations at Toledo Bend, Lake Fork and Lake Tawakoni, as well as canal operations at Gulf Coast Canal System. Born and raised in Orange County, Montagne is a graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont with a BBA in Accounting.

The Texas State University System Board of Regents is the governing body of Texas’ first university system, which comprises seven institutions: Lamar University, Sam Houston State University, Texas State University, Sul Ross State University, Lamar Institute of Technology, Lamar State College-Orange, and Lamar State College-Port Arthur. The chair and vice chair serve one-year terms.

