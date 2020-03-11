  • March 11, 2020

GOOD NEWS: SRSU science, math programs represent at Texas Academy of Science

Posted: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 3:15 am

NACOGDOCHES The Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics programs represented Sul Ross State University this year at the Texas Academy of Science meeting held Feb. 28-29 at Stephen F. Austin State University.

“We had four faculty and three undergraduate and graduate students in attendance,” said Chris Ritzi, Professor of Biology

Ritzi said Sul Ross was responsible for six scientific presentations, representing different areas of interest.

Presentations included: “Cactus Floras of the Trans-Pecos and the Tamaulipan Thornscrub and What can be Deduced from the Similarities and Differences in Their Distributions” by Martin Terry, Sul Ross State University and Peter Berresford, British Cactus & Succulent Society; “Pan trap survey of bee flies (Diptera: Bombyliidae) using novel methodology exploiting color and dark spot attraction behavior” by Lauren G Garrett and Chris M Ritzi; “The Mathematics of Celtic Knots” by Angelo M. Brown; “Arachnids of the Northern Chihuahuan Desert” by Chris M Ritzi; “Using Linear Algebra to Grow Jalapenos and Mints” by William Rommel Serrano and Angelo M. Brown; and “Spectroscopic Properties of Radio Loud and Radio Quiet Quasars” by Anirban Bhattacharjee.

Ritzi added that above presentations represented work conducted by students and faculty in the biology, geology and physical sciences department and the computer science and mathematics department, covering a variety of different research areas and topic sections.

“Not only did Sul Ross present a number of presentations,” Ritzi said, “but we also represented on the Board of Directors in the Academy.”

Ritzi, who served his third year as Executive Secretary for the Academy, continues to help speak out for smaller universities and the western side of the state.

Next year’s annual meeting will be held at University of Houston – Clear Lake March 5-6, 2021.

“As this will be next door to NASA, there will be joint activities, tours and talks to connect the two at the upcoming meeting,” said Ritzi.

The Texas Academy of Science’s mission is to promote scientific research in Texas colleges and universities, encourage research as a part of student learning and work to enhance the professional development of its members.

