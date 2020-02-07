GOOD NEWS: Museum receives $5 million donation

ALPINE The Museum of the Big Bend has received a $5 million contribution from the McCoy family to its Museum Capital Campaign. When completed, construction of a new museum complex will nearly double the size of the existing facility and better enable the Museum to serve the entire Big Bend Community.

The donation from the McCoys increased total donations to the campaign to $7.5 million of the $10 million goal to complete the Museum expansion.

“I am so excited for our family to be a part of this very important expansion of the Museum of the Big Bend,” said Miriam McCoy. “My late husband, Emmett, would be so pleased about this project.”

Sul Ross State University president Bill Kibler said, “With the largest donation in the history of Sul Ross State University, Miriam McCoy and the McCoy family have again shown enduring support for the Museum of the Big Bend.

This donation allows expanded facilities, displays and programming, and creates a lasting legacy for the University that further enhances quality of life in the Big Bend.”

Museum of the Big Bend’s Director Mary Bones said, “The idea for the Museum expansion was first brought forth by Board member John M. “Marty” Davis, who passed away last December. Marty saw the museum as a great educational and economic benefit for the entire region. With enthusiastic support from the museum’s board and our contributors, Marty’s idea will now become a reality.”

The heart of the expansion, a new building adjacent to the existing Museum, will be the premiere venue for exhibits, meetings and performances in the Big Bend. The space will showcase both historic and present-day art inspired by the Big Bend, and have state-of-the-art collections and curation facilities to protect the museum’s valuable art and artifacts.

In 2005, Emmett McCoy recognized the architectural significance of the original museum building and its unique roof. With significant support from the McCoy family, a funding campaign restored the building. In 2007 when the

Museum of the Big Bend moved into its current location, the building was named in honor of the McCoys.

“We are excited to work with the McCoy family to expand and enhance the Museum of the Big Bend,” said Judy Alton who chairs the Museum of the Big Bend Director’s Advisory Council. “Mrs. McCoy’s generous gift has now made it possible for us to create a unique museum experience.”

In 1927 Frank McCoy moved his family and a small contract roofing business from Houston to Galveston, Texas, and the McCoy Roofing Company was born. In the 1940s, Frank’s son, Emmett, took an active interest in the family business with a vision of selling roofing and other building materials directly to the general public, and McCoy’s entered the retail business with the McCoy Supply Company.

When Frank retired in 1950, Emmett became president of both McCoy Roofing and McCoy Supply. He promptly expanded the product mix at McCoy Supply Company and opened a second store near Texas City, Texas, in 1960.

The company would later become known as McCoy’s Building Supply.

McCoy’s currently operates 88 retail stores across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi.

The family also operates McCoy Remme Ranches in Jeff Davis, Reeves and Pecos Counties.