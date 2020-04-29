GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross names Enrollment Strategies Executive Director

ALPINE Sul Ross State University President Bill Kibler announced that Lisa Harris will transition to the executive director for enrollment strategies at the end of the summer.

Harris currently serves as the vice president for Enrollment Management at Sul Ross State University and has held that position since 2018.

Harris co-authored the 2019 strategic enrollment management plan, the first of its kind at the university, and plans to continue engaging with faculty, staff, and students for ideas and input. During the research phase for the plan, Harris identified areas where processes lacked consistency and policies appeared outdated. Staff members across the university began working on communication strategies and evaluating processes to better serve students as a result of the plan.

In her new role, she will assist the interim vice president for Enrollment Management with strategic initiatives related to enrollment and retention at Sul Ross.

President Kibler stated, “Harris brought a lifetime of experience in enrollment management to Sul Ross and conducted a deep dive into our strategies. We are grateful for her continued service to the university and her willingness to remain an active member of our staff.”

With Harris’ transition, Kibler appointed Matt Moore as the interim vice president for Enrollment Management to begin in the latter months of summer. Moore worked as the executive director for Enrollment Management over the past year at Sul Ross.

His experience with recruitment and retention spans several decades and his specific experience at Sul Ross enables him to take on this role with no down time. Moore co-authored the strategic enrollment management plan with Harris. Both Harris and Moore believe that the plan provides a guide for more effective enrollment strategies, but both recognize that the process will require dialogue, effective communication, and may evolve with time.

“Matt Moore holds a remarkable talent for identifying areas where students run into roadblocks through the admission process. He brings a student-centered approach to the table and wants to ensure that students navigate the system quickly and easily with information readily available to them,” Kibler stated.

The transition is expected to occur in late summer. Until then, both Harris and Moore remain actively engaged with the enrollment management staff and continue working on recruitment and retention strategies for summer and fall semesters.