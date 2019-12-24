GOOD NEWS: MC inducts 27 new members into English Honor Society

MIDLAND Midland College inducted 27 new members into Sigma Kappa Delta (SKD), the English Honor Society on Nov. 14.

Membership in SKD confers distinction for high achievement in English language and literature and is open to two-year college students of any major who meet the following criteria:

Have completed a minimum of one college level course in English language or literature.

Have earned a grade of “B” or better in English classes.

Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) in general scholarship.

Have completed at least one semester or two quarters of college course work for a cumulative of twelve semester hours.

New inductees into the Midland College chapter are: Clare Alsup, Ariel Brown, Alexia Diaz, Clarissa Duran, Mariana Erazo, Jasmine Gonzales, Reygan Gray, Carlos Hernandez, Sydni Holder, Joshua Hutchins, James Jauz, Joslynn Johnson, Bethany Mackey, Adrian Muniz, Frank Muniz, Mildred Omondi, Savannah Perales, Khalinn Poole, Jesus Hernandez Rodriguez, Bryadon Ruskey, Kayla Sandoval, Ginny Schechter, Elizabeth Schrag, Kyla Sims, Angel Sowers Samantha Vidal and Joy Wallace.

There are 60 total active members in the chapter. During the fall 2019 semester, members completed over 80 hours of community service, which included promoting reading, writing and literature in the Midland community. Members have committed to match or exceed that number of hours during the spring semester.

The ceremony also recognized newly elected officers: Jessica Cardenas, president; Alexia Diaz, vice president; Sergio Gonzales, secretary; Joshua Hutchins, historian; and Kerrie Brown, Mariana Erazo, Khalinn Poole and Ginny Schechter who are student government representatives.

Midland College SKD chapter advisors are Stacy and Brendan Egan.