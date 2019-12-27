  • December 27, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross Zeta Delta Chapter receives award - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross Zeta Delta Chapter receives award

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, December 27, 2019 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross Zeta Delta Chapter receives award Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

ALPINE The Sul Ross State University Zeta Delta Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi received the Celebration of Teaching Achievement Plaque and Cash Award from the international organization in an announcement Dec. 3.

The Sul Ross Chapter was one of only 15 chapters in the country to be recognized as a top project. The Chapter received the Bronze Level recognition for the Teacher Reception that was held on May 9 during National Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers from the Marathon, Marfa, Ft. Davis and Alpine school districts were honored during the reception.

The theme for the 2019 Teacher Reception was “Character Education.” A panel of teachers from the participating districts were on hand to discuss the topic.

“The Teacher Education Program relies upon the school districts to provide Sul Ross students with outstanding classroom observation opportunities,” said Jeanne Qvarnstrom, assistant vice president for Institutional Effectiveness. “So the Celebration of Teaching Project was a great way for the Education Department and the Zeta Delta Chapter to say thank you to all of the area teachers,” she said.

Kappa Delta Pi, International Honor Society in Education, (ΚΔΠ) was founded in 1911 and was one of the first discipline-specific honor societies. Its membership is limited to the top 20 percent of those entering the field of education.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Friday, December 27, 2019 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
54°
Humidity: 96%
Winds: SE at 13mph
Feels Like: 50°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 46°
Windy with showers ending. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 59°/Low 36°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 52°/Low 26°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]