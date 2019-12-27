GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross Zeta Delta Chapter receives award

ALPINE The Sul Ross State University Zeta Delta Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi received the Celebration of Teaching Achievement Plaque and Cash Award from the international organization in an announcement Dec. 3.

The Sul Ross Chapter was one of only 15 chapters in the country to be recognized as a top project. The Chapter received the Bronze Level recognition for the Teacher Reception that was held on May 9 during National Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers from the Marathon, Marfa, Ft. Davis and Alpine school districts were honored during the reception.

The theme for the 2019 Teacher Reception was “Character Education.” A panel of teachers from the participating districts were on hand to discuss the topic.

“The Teacher Education Program relies upon the school districts to provide Sul Ross students with outstanding classroom observation opportunities,” said Jeanne Qvarnstrom, assistant vice president for Institutional Effectiveness. “So the Celebration of Teaching Project was a great way for the Education Department and the Zeta Delta Chapter to say thank you to all of the area teachers,” she said.

Kappa Delta Pi, International Honor Society in Education, (ΚΔΠ) was founded in 1911 and was one of the first discipline-specific honor societies. Its membership is limited to the top 20 percent of those entering the field of education.