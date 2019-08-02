  • August 2, 2019

GOOD NEWS: TXCPA Permian Basin names new officers, awards - Odessa American: Good News

GOOD NEWS: TXCPA Permian Basin names new officers, awards

Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019 3:30 am

MIDLAND Midland-based certified public accountant Chad Valentine has been elected 2019-2020 president of Texas Society of CPAs (TXCPA) Permian Basin.

Valentine is a partner of assurance services at Weaver where he specializes in audit, review and agreed-upon procedures for energy companies. Midland-based CPA J.D. Faircloth, audit partner at Johnson, Miller and Co., was named president-elect of the chapter.

Joining Valentine and Faircloth on the chapter’s leadership team are: Rod Aguilar, CPA, Johnson, Miller & Co., immediate past president/state director expiring 2022; Kate Devey, CPA, Johnson, Miller and Co., vice president; John Michael Jaramillo, CPA, Weaver, vice president; and Derek Robinett, CPA, Arnold, Hancock & Wallach PLLC, secretary/treasurer.

The remaining 2019-20 TXCPA Permian Basin Board of Directors include: Cody Jones, chapter director at large; Kye King, chapter director at large; Derby Gallo, chapter director Midland; Jimmy Hudson, chapter director Midland; Meredith McKeehan, chapter director Odessa; Catherine Speer, chapter director Odessa; Elena Levario, state director expiring 2020; D’Anne McNaughton, state director expiring 2021; Narita Holmes, UTPB faculty representative; and Larisa Lopez, UTPB student representative.

The chapter also recognized four of its members with special awards due to their continued and dedicated service: J.D. Faircloth, CPA, outstanding executive officer; Kate Devey, CPA, outstanding director; Cody Jones, CPA, outstanding committee chair; and Alba Soltero, CPA, outstanding committee chair.

The Texas Society of CPAs (TXCPA) is the premiere professional membership organization for CPAs in Texas. Founded in 1915, the society empowers members to lead and succeed by promoting professional excellence, advocating on behalf of CPAs, and supporting a sense of community and connection among its members. With 20 local chapters and 28,000 members, TXCPA has one of the largest memberships of any CPA society in the U.S.

