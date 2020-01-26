Permian Basin Fair & Expo received top honors at TAFE

Permian Basin Fair & Exposition was awarded for their marketing and communication campaigns. The awards were announced during the Texas Association of Fairs and Events (TAFE) convention on Jan. 11 in Galveston.

The Permian Basin Fair and Expo received 11 awards including three first place awards; six second place awards; and two third place awards.

The awards are from the 2019 Permian Basin Fair and Expo. Permian Basin Fair and Expo competed with fairs and festivals throughout the state of Texas.

The 2020 President Chris Yount, 2019 President Mikel Lemons, President-Elect Susie Kennedy, Director Bob Williams, Director Molly Thorn, and Fair Manager Don Thorn attended the industry convention. “We are thrilled to be recognized, it is an honor to know that we are competing against some of the best in our industry and we are bringing home some top honors, it is certainly nice to be acknowledged,” Yount said.

Permian Basin Fair and Expo took home first-place in Best promotional Advertising-Outdoors, Best Social Media Campaign, and Best Media Guide/Press Kit.

Other awards included second or third place for Best TV Commercial, Best Specialty Video, Best Social Media Promotion, Best Social Media Photography, Best Premium Book, Best Radio Commercial, Best Newspaper Ad and Best Website.

The TAFE Marketing & Communication Awards program recognizes excellence in marketing campaigns used to promote fairs, festivals and events.

The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is set for Sept. 4 - 13.