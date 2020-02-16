GOOD NEWS: Pianist Remembered

Jack Hendrix (1921-1992) was chairman of the music department at Howard County Junior College for 10 years.

He resigned to take the position as chairman of the Music Department at Odessa College, where he had served 37 years, until his retirement.

He was an honor graduate with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in music from North Texas State University.

He did advanced doctoral work at Indiana University and University of Texas. He received his doctorate in music from Columbia Pacific University.

Hendrix worked 50 years to improve applied music instruction. He chaired the first committee in the Texas Music Teachers’ Association to formulate a program through which teachers would meet certain standards and skills to receive official certification. Hendrix conducted countless workshops and clinics to benefit teachers and students.

He served as adjudicator throughout the Southwest, judging piano auditions for American Association of Piano Teachers.

Hendrix was an official pianist of the Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale for 25 years. He was pianist for First Baptist Church of Odessa several years and for Immanuel Baptist Church for four years.

He was past president of Odessa Music Teachers Association, the Texas Music Teachers’ Association and the South Central Division of the Music Teachers National Association.

He was vice president of the Music Teachers National Association.

Accolades: Recipient of the “Teacher of the Year” from 1969-70 presented by Texas Music Teachers Association.

The Heritage of Odessa Foundation recognized Hendrix for excellence in community service in 1987.