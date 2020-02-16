  • February 16, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Pianist Remembered - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Pianist Remembered

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 16, 2020 3:15 am

GOOD NEWS: Pianist Remembered Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

Jack Hendrix (1921-1992) was chairman of the music department at Howard County Junior College for 10 years.

He resigned to take the position as chairman of the Music Department at Odessa College, where he had served 37 years, until his retirement.

He was an honor graduate with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in music from North Texas State University.

He did advanced doctoral work at Indiana University and University of Texas. He received his doctorate in music from Columbia Pacific University.

Hendrix worked 50 years to improve applied music instruction. He chaired the first committee in the Texas Music Teachers’ Association to formulate a program through which teachers would meet certain standards and skills to receive official certification. Hendrix conducted countless workshops and clinics to benefit teachers and students.

He served as adjudicator throughout the Southwest, judging piano auditions for American Association of Piano Teachers.

Hendrix was an official pianist of the Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale for 25 years. He was pianist for First Baptist Church of Odessa several years and for Immanuel Baptist Church for four years.

He was past president of Odessa Music Teachers Association, the Texas Music Teachers’ Association and the South Central Division of the Music Teachers National Association.

He was vice president of the Music Teachers National Association.

Accolades: Recipient of the “Teacher of the Year” from 1969-70 presented by Texas Music Teachers Association.

The Heritage of Odessa Foundation recognized Hendrix for excellence in community service in 1987.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Sunday, February 16, 2020 3:15 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
48°
Humidity: 68%
Winds: SW at 6mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 47°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 78°/Low 42°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 54°/Low 36°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]