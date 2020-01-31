GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

MEMBERSHIP DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST

Coye Kerley of Odessa is the new membership development specialist at Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

Kerley has lived in Odessa since 1978 and worked for the Odessa American for 40 years.

She began her newspaper career as a classified sales representative and held sales and management positions in both classified and retail advertising departments.

She became director of Advertising & Marketing in 2011 and held that position until December 2019.

PROMOTION

Andy Espinoza

Andy Espinoza was recently promoted to new Odessa Market President of Prosperity Bank.

Espinoza’s banking career of more than 33 years, began at Roswell State Bank. He has garnered extensive experience in both bank operations and the past 13 years in commercial lending. Espinoza also completed the Western States School of Banking at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

Espinoza and his wife, Pippi, have three children and six grandchildren. He spends a great deal of time giving back to his community in so many ways. This includes serving on the Board of Directors for various organizations including the Odessa Family YMCA; the Odessa College Foundation; and most recently the Compass Academy.

Additionally, Espinoza is a member of the Crossroads Fellowship Church of Odessa where he serves as a Deacon Trustee. In addition, Andy enjoys many sporting activities and has been a baseball umpire for 34 years.

NEW DIRECTOR

Deborah Derden

ALPINE Deborah Derden has been named the new Director of Institutional Research at Sul Ross State University in an announcement Jan. 21.

Derden began her duties at the beginning of the spring 2020 semester.

A native Texan, Derden earned two Bachelor’s Degrees in Elementary Education and Computer Science and a Master’s Degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Derden comes to Alpine from Blacksburg, Va., where she served as coordinator of program evaluation for the technology enhanced learning and online strategies division at Virginia Tech University.

She has also worked at the School of Aerospace Medicine at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Glaxo Pharmaceuticals in North Carolina, Kathmandu University in Nepal and Wake Technical Community College in North Carolina.

Institutional Research (IR) is responsible for Sul Ross official reporting to the U.S. Department of Education, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Texas Legislative Budget Board, the Texas State University System and others.

The primary focus of IR is to transform data into information and to provide the University administration and Sul Ross stakeholders with timely and accurate high quality information that allows informed decision making and planning.

IR disseminates facts that support academic planning and assessment including statistics such as enrollment, student demographics, awarded degrees, graduation rates and more.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

ALPINE Tristen Licon and Kaylee Martinez earned ASC West Player of the Week recognition in an announcement made Jan. 6 by the conference office.

Licon was named ASC West Player of the Week after posting back-to-back double-doubles against Louisiana College on Jan. 2 and Belhaven on Jan. 4.

The El Paso native started the week with a 16-point, 11-rebound performance in an 85-64 win against the Wildcats. His 11 rebounds was a game-high.

He followed that up with a 29-point, 11-rebound showing in an 87-73 victory over Belhaven.

This is Licon’s third Player of the Week nod of his career and second this season. He was recognized earlier this season after a 32-point, 10-rebound performance against Colorado College on November 29.

Martinez was named Co-ASC West Player of the Week after totaling 32 rebounds against Louisiana College and Belhaven.

The El Paso native posted a 6-point, 12-rebound game in a 63-59 overtime win over the Lady Wildcats.

She then broke out with a 19-point, 20-rebound performance in a 77-73 win against the Blazers.

Her 20-rebound showing ties a career-high from Nov. 24, 2018 against Schreiner.

ALPINE Junior guard Tristen Licon has been named ASC West Player of the Week for the second-straight time after helping the Lobos to two conference wins.

The El Paso native started last week with 18 points, a game-high nine rebounds, four steals, and three assists in a 67-64 win Jan. 9 against Hardin-Simmons.

Licon followed that up with 15 points, five rebounds, four steals, and three assists in a 90-65 win against McMurry on Jan. 11.

This is Licon’s third ASC West Player of the Week nod this season and the fourth of his collegiate career.

Junior guard Tristen Licon helped the Lobos to a home sweep this past week, joined the 1000-point club, and has now earned an ASC Co-West Player of the Week nod in an announcement made Jan. 27 by the conference office.

Licon's 21-point, five-rebound, four-assist performance helped the Lobos edge UT Dallas for a 68-65 win on Jan. 23.

He followed that up with another 21-point showing against University of the Ozarks on Saturday, Jan. 25 in an 84-78 win. He added four rebounds and three assists.

Licon was also recognized Jan. 25 by the Lobo faithful after scoring his 1,000th career point on a second half finger roll against Ozarks.

This is the fourth time this season Licon has been recognized as ASC West Player of the Week and fifth in his Sul Ross career.

He first received it after a 32-point, 10-rebound performance against Colorado College on Nov. 29.

He then earned the honor again after a home sweep of Louisiana College and Belhaven. He started with a 16-point, 11-rebound performance in an 85-64 win over the Wildcats on Jan. 2. Two days later he finished the week with a 29-point, 11-rebound showing in an 87-73 victory over the Blazers on Jan. 4.

Licon doubled down on the recognition by receiving the honor the following week after a road sweep of Hardin-Simmons and McMurry. Against the Cowboys, he finished with 18 points, a game-high nine rebounds, four steals, and three assists in a 67-64 win on Jan. 9. He followed that up with 15 points, five rebounds, four steals, and three assists in a 90-65 win against the War Hawks on Jan. 11.

The Lobos are currently 10-8 on the season and sit atop the ASC West Division with a 7-2 record.

HONOR

ALPINE Senior first baseman Tim Johnson has been named to the D3baseball.com Preseason All-America First Team in an announcement made Jan. 15 by D3baseball.com.

The list is comprised of baseball players throughout Division III. Those selected are named to either the First Team, Second Team, or Honorable Mention.

The D3baseball.com Preseason All-America team is chosen from previous years’ All-American and All-Region nominations.

Johnson earned D3baseball.com First Team All-West Region honors on May 23. He was then named a First Team All-American on May 28. He also received American Southwest Conference Newcomer of the Year and an ASC First Team All-Conference selection earlier that month.

Johnson led the ASC with a .443 batting average. His 2019 average also ranks him third all-time in Sul Ross single-season batting average since the Lobos joined the NCAA in 1997.

His .779 slugging percentage and .517 on-base percentage were also tops in the ASC and third and second respectively all-time in Sul Ross single-season records.

Johnson registered an ASC third-best 66 hits, 49 RBI and 116 total bases in 2019. He also led the conference with 19 doubles and a team-leading nine home runs.

Baseball starts their season Feb. 1 with a doubleheader against University of Dallas at Kokernot Field.