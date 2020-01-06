MC’s special advisor to the president receives prestigious leadership award

MIDLAND The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) presented Deana Savage, Midland College special advisor to the president, with the Demetria N. Gibbs Outstanding Chair Award on Dec. 9.

Savage received the award at the SACSCOC annual business meeting in Houston.

SACSCOC is the recognized regional accrediting body in the 11 U.S. southern states and in Latin America for those institutions of higher education that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s and/or doctoral degrees. Savage has been a SACSCOC site reviewer since 2000 and has participated in 20 site visits, including 15 as chair. She has also served on the SACSCOC Committee on Compliance and Reports and led Chair training for the Commission.

The award was established in 2013 in memory of Demetria Gibbs, a significant member of the association’s leadership team responsible for the professional development and guidance of review committee chairs. The Demetria N. Gibbs Outstanding Chair Award is given annually to a review committee chair who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in working with committee members.

“My work as a peer reviewer and committee chair has been extremely rewarding to me both personally and professionally,” Savage said.

Savage has been employed at Midland College since 1982 and has served in various roles including dean of Community Services and Associate Vice President of Career/Technical Programs. Throughout her 37 years of service to Midland College she has been responsible for establishing and administering many successful Midland College initiatives including Kids’ College and numerous applied technology and health sciences programs. Savage is also a recognized leader in workforce education for Texas community and technical colleges.