  • June 7, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Breaking Bread awarded $10,000 donation - Odessa American: Good News

GOOD NEWS: Breaking Bread awarded $10,000 donation

Posted: Sunday, June 7, 2020 3:00 am

Odessa American

MIDLAND Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance recently announced a $10,000 donation to Breaking Bread – nominated by Dustin Ptak of Dustin Ptak Insurance, as part of an Emergency Community Support Grant to help independent agents give back to their local community during the COVID-19 crisis.

The donation will go directly to Breaking Bread, a nonprofit organization who strives to foster community through feeding those in need and developing relationships with those served.

“My team and I have recognized the hard work and dedication performed by Breaking Bread during this pandemic and we are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for stepping up to the plate and providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” Dustin Ptak of Dustin Ptak Insurance Said. “Breaking Bread has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and the $10,000 donation will help them continue to make a difference to the community they serve.”

Breaking Bread will use the $10,000 grant to meet the high demand of food costs so they can continue preparing daily meals for community members in need as they have faced a large spike in unemployment and homelessness.

“The goal of the Emergency Community Support Grants is to help our independent agents make an immediate impact during this critical time in the local communities where we live and work,” Alexis Holzer, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Independent Agent Giving program manager, said.

The Midland community can get involved and giveback to Breaking Bread by volunteering or donating to the nonprofit.

For more information, visit breakingbreadkitchen.org.

For more information about Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance, visit www.agentgiving.com.

For more information about Safeco Insurance, visit www.Libertymutualinsurance.com or www.Safeco.com

For more information about Dustin Ptak Insurance, visit www.dustinptakinsurance.com or call 432-218-8379

