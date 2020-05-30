GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross receives student emergency aid grants

ALPINE Sul Ross State University is among 16 Texas public universities that will receive student emergency grant funding in aiding efforts in the COVID-19 response.

In a release May 18, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Texas Higher Education Foundation, Greater Texas Foundation, and Trellis Foundation announced that the Texas Emergency Aid Grant Program, launched three weeks ago, has awarded 57 grants to Texas higher education institutions.

These include 29 community colleges, 16 public universities, and 12 independent, non-profit Texas institutions. The grants, totaling $710,000, support students across every region of the state during the COVID-19 crisis.

Grant applications were received from 124 higher education institutions across Texas, requesting assistance for a variety of needs including food, housing, and technology support to help with the transition to online learning.

The Texas Higher Education Foundation serves as the fiscal agent for the Texas Emergency Aid Grant Program, working to identify additional sources of funds that may be used as a match to private philanthropic dollars, such as the anchor funding donations by GTF and Trellis of $500,000 and $200,000, respectively. Individuals may join this effort by contributing online. Every additional dollar raised will help provide crucial resources to another institution and its students during this time of unprecedented need.

The goal of this public-private partnership is to continue raising money to support the state’s two- and four-year institutions with block grants of $10,000 to $30,000, depending on the size and need of each institution and its student body. These grants are designed to expand existing emergency aid programs offered by Texas higher education institutions and complement the federal funds provided by the CARES Act by providing resources for capacity-building support of emergency aid programs or through direct emergency student aid.

Initial grantees are: Angelina College, Angelo State University, Central Texas College, Cisco College, Clarendon College, Coastal Bend College, Del Mar College, East Texas Baptist University, Grayson College, Hill College, Howard Payne University, Huston-Tillotson University, Jacksonville College, Jarvis Christian College, Kilgore College, Lamar Institute of Technology, Lamar State College Orange, Lamar State College Port Arthur, Lamar University, Laredo College, McLennan Community College, McMurry University, Midwestern State University, Navarro College, North Central Texas College, Northeast Texas Community College, Odessa College, Panola College, Paul Quinn College, Sam Houston State University, Schreiner University, South Plains College, Southwest Texas Junior College, Southwestern Assemblies of God University, Sul Ross State University, Tarleton State University, Temple College, Texarkana College, Texas A&M International University, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Texas A&M University-Texarkana, Texas Southmost College, Texas State Technical College, The University of Texas at Tyler, The University of Texas Permian Basin, Trinity Valley Community College, University of Houston-Victoria, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Vernon College, Victoria College, Wayland Baptist University, West Texas A&M University, Wharton County Junior College and Wiley College.