GOOD NEWS: Department of Education inducts 2019 members

ALPINE The Sul Ross State University Department of Education welcomed ten students into the Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society during a ceremony on Dec. 12.

The 2019 inductees include: Richard Brown (Fort Worth); Guadalupe Fuentes (Fort Stockton); Jessica Hinojos (Alpine); Jacqueline Jessen (El Paso); Joann Juarez (Santa Teresa, N.M.); Amy Lopez (San Angelo); Natalie Palacios (Midland); Rebecca Ramos (Alpine); Claudia Rodriguez (Eagle Pass) and Maria Quinnones (Midland).

Current Delta Kappa Pi members include: Leinora Alimboyguen (Alpine); Richard Brown (Fort Worth); Jessica Hinojos (Alpine); Joann Juarez (Fabens); Elaine Witherspoon (Abilene); Megan Miller (Austin); Natalie Palacios (Midland); Irene Tagle (Midland) and Michele Hayden (Midland).

“All of these students are very special, because the faculty have been able to get to know them and their many talents in our classes,” Advisor Jeanne Qvarnstrom said. “The Education Department is proud of our KDP honors students who will be making a difference for children in our schools.”

Kappa Delta Pi, the International Honor Society in Education, was founded in 1911 at the University of Illinois to foster excellence in education and promote fellowship among those dedicated to teaching. Kappa Delta Pi was chosen from the Greek words knowledge, duty and power.

Kappa Delta Pi members are in good company. Albert Einstein, George Washington Culver, Eleanor Roosevelt and Margaret Mead are just a few members that have made outstanding contributions to the development of professional education.

For more than a century, Kappa Delta Pi has consistently grown, starting with a local chapter, to become the international organization it is today. Initiated membership exceeds 1.2 million.