  • September 18, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Fair Poultry Show Results - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Fair Poultry Show Results

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 18, 2019 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Fair Poultry Show Results

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo have announced the following Poultry Show results held Aug. 31. They are:
  • Champion Bantam: Patricia Dunlap-Vento, white silkie pullet.
  • Reserve Champion Bantam: Tracy Hill, BBBR OE CKL.
  • Champion Jr. Bantam: Raquel Ramos, Lorenzo, black cochin cock.
  • Reserve Champion Jr. Bantam: Lawory Davis, Lubbock, brown red modern CKL.

CLASS, MODERN GAME

Jamie Davis, Lubbock, black, C & P, champion and reserve champion.

CLASS, GAME

Tracy Hill, Amarillo, BBR, K & P, champion and reserve champion.

CLASS, SINGLE COMB CLEAN LEGGED

Ramos family, Lorenzo, RIR, P, champion; and Charlie Sharp, Lubbock, RIR, P, reserve champion.

CLASS, COMB CLEAN LEGGED

Jerry Wiley, Gardendale, white wyandotte, P, champion, and K, reserve champion.

CLASS, FEATHERED LEGGED

Patricia Ann Dunalp-Vento, Kaufman, white silkie, P, champion; Raquel Ramos, Lorenzo, black cochin, C, reserve champion.

CLASS, ANY OTHER COMB CLEAN LEGGED

Brawdon Finney, Muleshoe, dark cornish, H, champion; Kevin Jackson, Gardendale, white cornish, C, reserve champion.

CLASS, BANTAM DUCK

Payton Stuart, Roby, white call, C, champion and reserve champion.

>> OALIFE@OAOA.COM

Posted in on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 3:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
76°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: SE at 9mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 68°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 95°/Low 70°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 93°/Low 69°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]