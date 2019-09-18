GOOD NEWS: Fair Poultry Show Results

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo have announced the following Poultry Show results held Aug. 31. They are:
- Champion Bantam: Patricia Dunlap-Vento, white silkie pullet.
- Reserve Champion Bantam: Tracy Hill, BBBR OE CKL.
- Champion Jr. Bantam: Raquel Ramos, Lorenzo, black cochin cock.
- Reserve Champion Jr. Bantam: Lawory Davis, Lubbock, brown red modern CKL.
CLASS, MODERN GAME
Jamie Davis, Lubbock, black, C & P, champion and reserve champion.
CLASS, GAME
Tracy Hill, Amarillo, BBR, K & P, champion and reserve champion.
CLASS, SINGLE COMB CLEAN LEGGED
Ramos family, Lorenzo, RIR, P, champion; and Charlie Sharp, Lubbock, RIR, P, reserve champion.
CLASS, COMB CLEAN LEGGED
Jerry Wiley, Gardendale, white wyandotte, P, champion, and K, reserve champion.
CLASS, FEATHERED LEGGED
Patricia Ann Dunalp-Vento, Kaufman, white silkie, P, champion; Raquel Ramos, Lorenzo, black cochin, C, reserve champion.
CLASS, ANY OTHER COMB CLEAN LEGGED
Brawdon Finney, Muleshoe, dark cornish, H, champion; Kevin Jackson, Gardendale, white cornish, C, reserve champion.
CLASS, BANTAM DUCK
Payton Stuart, Roby, white call, C, champion and reserve champion.