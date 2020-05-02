  • May 2, 2020

GOOD NEWS: MC student named 2020 Coca-Cola Gold Leader

GOOD NEWS: MC student named 2020 Coca-Cola Gold Leader

Scholarship awarded to only 50 students nationwide

Posted: Saturday, May 2, 2020 3:00 am

MIDLAND The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has selected Midland College (MC) student Jacob Edwards as a 2020 Coca-Cola Gold Leaders of Promise Scholar.

This scholarship is designed to provide community college honor students throughout the U.S. with financial resources to help defray educational expenses as they complete their higher education goals. Each awardee receives a scholarship in the amount of $1,500.

Eligible candidates for the honor must be members of the national community college honor society Phi Theta Kappa. Terry Gilmour, Midland College professor of Government and director of the MC Honors program, explained that each year the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation receives more than 1,100 applications from throughout the U.S. Edwards was one of only 50 recipients selected by a panel of independent judges. Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars are chosen based on outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated leadership potential.

During his time at Midland College, Edwards was not only involved with the Honors program, but also president of Midland College Students in Philanthropy. In the fall, he will begin studies at the University of Texas, Permian Basin toward a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

Phi Theta Kappa also named Edwards and MC student Kerrie Brown to the All Texas Academic Team. They were two of 100 students from across Texas who were selected for this prestigious honor.

