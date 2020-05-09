  • May 9, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross names new athletics director

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross names new athletics director

Posted: Saturday, May 9, 2020 7:00 am

ALPINE Jim Goodman has been named the new Athletics Director at Sul Ross State University in an announcement May 4.

Goodman, who will be the university’s first full-time athletics director, will begin his new duties on May 16.

“Jim brings a level of expertise and professionalism that will benefit our athletics department in so many areas,” President Bill Kibler said.

“We are excited about the vision he brings to Sul Ross and look forward to seeing our athletics program taken to new heights not only within the realm of competition but also in recruiting and in the classroom.”

“I’m thrilled to have been selected to lead Sul Ross Athletics,” Goodman said. “My wife and I are looking forward to becoming part of the Lobo family, Alpine and the Big Bend of Texas.”

“I would like to thank Kibler for his confidence in me and I’m ready to continue the vision of Kibler and Butch Worley,” he said.

Goodman is currently the vice president of development and distribution at Quarter Moon Production/City Wide Sports Network in San Antonio.

Prior to that he served from 2010-2017 as senior associate A.D. for Promotions, P.R., and Broadcasting for the University of Texas-San Antonio. At UTSA, he worked for one of the most respected A.D.’s in college athletics, Lynn Hickey.

In that capacity he led UTSA’s marketing, promotion, advertising and broadcasting efforts as the Roadrunners were adding a Division I football program.

The majority of Goodman’s career has been serving in high-level positions in San Antonio’s professional sports world — including stints with the NBA’s Spurs, the CFL’s Texans and the CHL’s Iguanas.

