GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross BRI, Respect Big Bend partnership recognized by Laura Bush’s Texan by Nature

ALPINE The Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) at Sul Ross State University and Respect Big Bend (RBB) were recently highlighted in the Texan by Nature’s 2020 Conservation Wranglers.

Respect the Big Bend was among six other conservation projects from across Texas to be named a 2020 Conservation Wrangler.

Respect Big Bend was launched by the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation in 2018 to protect the natural resources and unique communities of the greater Big Bend region through a collaboration based on sound science, community outreach and education, landscape-scale planning and economic development.

The coalition aims to inspire and empower all stakeholders to conserve unique resources and protect iconic communities of the greater Big Bend region of Texas while developing energy responsibly.

BRI provides leadership in coordinating and implementing the outreach and education aspects of the project. BRI communicates and meets with stakeholders through a variety of strategies, from private one-on-one meetings to broader community forums.

The goals of RBB are to educate, inform, and provide resources to all stakeholders, develop a robust conservation plan and garner support and acceptance of the plan.

“ Each year Texan by Nature shines a bright light on conservation stewards and their innovative efforts that take care of the place we’re so proud to call home,” shared former First Lady and Founder of Texan by Nature, Mrs. Laura Bush.

“ The Conservation Wrangler program proves that collaborative partnerships for conservation yield great benefits for our state and its people. We are proud to serve as conservation catalysts, moving this agenda forward for our natural resources, our economy, and our shared future.”

ABOUT TEXAN BY NATURE

Texan by Nature (TxN) unites conservation and business leaders who believe Texas’ prosperity is dependent on the conservation of its natural resources. TxN amplifies projects and activates new investment in conservation which returns real benefits for people, prosperity, and natural resources. Texan by Nature achieves mission goals through the Texan by Nature Certification program, Conservation Wrangler program, Symposia Series, and the Texan by Nature 20. Get involved and learn more at www.texanbynature.org.

For more information on the Borderlands Research Institute or Respect Big Bend, visit https://bri.sulross.edu/ and https://respectbigbend.org/.