  • April 13, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross BRI, Respect Big Bend partnership recognized by Laura Bush’s Texan by Nature - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross BRI, Respect Big Bend partnership recognized by Laura Bush’s Texan by Nature

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 4:45 am

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross BRI, Respect Big Bend partnership recognized by Laura Bush’s Texan by Nature Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

ALPINE The Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) at Sul Ross State University and Respect Big Bend (RBB) were recently highlighted in the Texan by Nature’s 2020 Conservation Wranglers.

Respect the Big Bend was among six other conservation projects from across Texas to be named a 2020 Conservation Wrangler.

Respect Big Bend was launched by the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation in 2018 to protect the natural resources and unique communities of the greater Big Bend region through a collaboration based on sound science, community outreach and education, landscape-scale planning and economic development.

The coalition aims to inspire and empower all stakeholders to conserve unique resources and protect iconic communities of the greater Big Bend region of Texas while developing energy responsibly.

BRI provides leadership in coordinating and implementing the outreach and education aspects of the project. BRI communicates and meets with stakeholders through a variety of strategies, from private one-on-one meetings to broader community forums.

The goals of RBB are to educate, inform, and provide resources to all stakeholders, develop a robust conservation plan and garner support and acceptance of the plan.

Each year Texan by Nature shines a bright light on conservation stewards and their innovative efforts that take care of the place we’re so proud to call home,” shared former First Lady and Founder of Texan by Nature, Mrs. Laura Bush.

The Conservation Wrangler program proves that collaborative partnerships for conservation yield great benefits for our state and its people. We are proud to serve as conservation catalysts, moving this agenda forward for our natural resources, our economy, and our shared future.”

ABOUT TEXAN BY NATURE

Texan by Nature (TxN) unites conservation and business leaders who believe Texas’ prosperity is dependent on the conservation of its natural resources. TxN amplifies projects and activates new investment in conservation which returns real benefits for people, prosperity, and natural resources. Texan by Nature achieves mission goals through the Texan by Nature Certification program, Conservation Wrangler program, Symposia Series, and the Texan by Nature 20. Get involved and learn more at www.texanbynature.org.

For more information on the Borderlands Research Institute or Respect Big Bend, visit https://bri.sulross.edu/ and https://respectbigbend.org/.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Monday, April 13, 2020 4:45 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
36°
Humidity: 60%
Winds: NE at 11mph
Feels Like: 28°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 37°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 57°/Low 39°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 66°/Low 45°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]