  • March 31, 2020

Atmos gives $30,000 to West Texas Food Bank

Atmos gives $30,000 to West Texas Food Bank

Posted: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 7:45 pm

The escalating public health crisis is responsible for an unprecedented number of school closures, layoffs and economic disruptions across the country, and millions of students who depend on school food programs for their next meal also have parents whose jobs are at risk or have been eliminated due to the pandemic.

The Atmos Energy/Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund announced on Tuesday a $30,000 donation to quickly stock the shelves at the West Texas Food Bank in Odessa/Midland, where students and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak can access a steady supply of nutritious meals during these uncertain times.

“As the federal guidelines to maintain social distancing were extended through April 30, unemployment will likely continue to rise and children may not have access to school meals in the foreseeable future,” said Andrea Goodson, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs. “Atmos Energy is committed to helping our communities, and we made this donation to support families who need assistance in finding their next meal.”

Recent data indicates that 37 million U.S. citizens face hunger – a number that is sure to climb as the nation tackles a public health crisis in which spiking unemployment and lost wages will play an outsize role. For more than 50 years, food banks have combatted hunger by acting as food storage and distribution depots for front line agencies that interact directly with those in need.

“We are so grateful to all who have stepped up during this increased time of need,” said Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank. “This gift from Atmos Energy will provide life sustaining, nutritious meals to those who need it the most. I am grateful for their support.”

The Atmos Energy/Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund makes contributions that advance its focus on three pillars of outreach – health, education, and community welfare.

Visit www.atmosenergy.com.

