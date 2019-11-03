GOOD NEWS: Permian Basin Fair & Expo board names new president

A familiar face will be leading the Permian Basin Fair and Expo in 2020, Chris Yount is the newly elected fair president.

Yount is no stranger to our fair and is ready to assume the presidential duties. President Mikel Lemons’ term came to an end, after a successful fair run this year, despite the tragic events of Aug. 31.

Yount along with President-Elect Susie Wyatt, Vice President Chris Lawson, Treasurer James Kennedy and Assistant Treasurer Andrew Fry will work with the board, staff, and volunteers for the 2020 fair that runs from Sept. 4-13, 2020.

Yount’s path to president started back when he served on the Permian Basin Jr Fair Board. “I started on the Jr Fair board back around 1998 and have been around the fair on and off through the last 21 years,” Yount said.

He and his wife Patty, both volunteer and can be seen daily on the fairgrounds during fair days. Patty can be found in building “G” and is a force in the arts and crafts exhibits.

Chris continues to serve the community and is heavily involved with the fair.

At this year’s fair, he could be found leading in food vendors for set up, troubleshooting vendors’ problems, and helping keep shopping vendors operational.

Occasionally he could be found at a certain food vendor to get one of his fair food favorites, a fried banana pie.

2020’s fair is just 10 months away. “I am already looking forward to a great year, planning and working on the 2020 fair has already started. It is Permian Basin Fair & Expo’s 45th annual, so I know our board, volunteers and I will work on it to make it the best we can for our community,” Yount said.

Yount is honored to serve as president and looks forward to a great year, “For years I have personally been coming to this fair, and now to be President, it is an honor for my family and me,” shares the 2020 President.

The Younts reside in Odessa.