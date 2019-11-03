  • November 3, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Permian Basin Fair & Expo board names new president - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Permian Basin Fair & Expo board names new president

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019 1:47 pm

GOOD NEWS: Permian Basin Fair & Expo board names new president Odessa American | oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

A familiar face will be leading the Permian Basin Fair and Expo in 2020, Chris Yount is the newly elected fair president.

Yount is no stranger to our fair and is ready to assume the presidential duties. President Mikel Lemons’ term came to an end, after a successful fair run this year, despite the tragic events of Aug. 31.

Yount along with President-Elect Susie Wyatt, Vice President Chris Lawson, Treasurer James Kennedy and Assistant Treasurer Andrew Fry will work with the board, staff, and volunteers for the 2020 fair that runs from Sept. 4-13, 2020.

Yount’s path to president started back when he served on the Permian Basin Jr Fair Board. “I started on the Jr Fair board back around 1998 and have been around the fair on and off through the last 21 years,” Yount said.

He and his wife Patty, both volunteer and can be seen daily on the fairgrounds during fair days. Patty can be found in building “G” and is a force in the arts and crafts exhibits.

Chris continues to serve the community and is heavily involved with the fair.

At this year’s fair, he could be found leading in food vendors for set up, troubleshooting vendors’ problems, and helping keep shopping vendors operational.

Occasionally he could be found at a certain food vendor to get one of his fair food favorites, a fried banana pie.

2020’s fair is just 10 months away. “I am already looking forward to a great year, planning and working on the 2020 fair has already started. It is Permian Basin Fair & Expo’s 45th annual, so I know our board, volunteers and I will work on it to make it the best we can for our community,” Yount said.

Yount is honored to serve as president and looks forward to a great year, “For years I have personally been coming to this fair, and now to be President, it is an honor for my family and me,” shares the 2020 President.

The Younts reside in Odessa.

Posted in on Sunday, November 3, 2019 1:47 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
75°
Humidity: 18%
Winds: SW at 13mph
Feels Like: 75°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 77°/Low 47°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 80°/Low 44°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 67°/Low 56°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]