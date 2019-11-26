  • November 26, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Tractor Supply's program raises $967,681 for 4-H

GOOD NEWS: Tractor Supply’s program raises $967,681 for 4-H

Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 5:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Tractor Supply's program raises $967,681 for 4-H

As part of ongoing efforts to support 4-H youth nationwide, Tractor Supply Company customers and team members raised $967,681 for the National 4-H Council during this year’s Fall Paper Clover campaign.

Because of the campaign’s success, thousands of 4-H youth across the nation will have the opportunity to participate in enriching programs and valuable learning experiences thanks to the dollars raised during the 12-day fundraiser.

This fall’s Paper Clover campaign, which ran from Oct. 9-20, followed the 2019 Spring Paper Clover campaign running from March 27-April 7.

Total funds raised for 4-H in Tractor Supply’s 2019 Paper Clover Campaign were more than $1.8 million.

“The Paper Clover program gives 4-H youth the opportunity to learn and grow in subjects they are passionate about, and we are thrilled that our fall Paper Clover campaign allowed us to raise $967,681 to benefit our future leaders,” Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local marketing at Tractor Supply Company, said. “We are proud to work with customers and team members who are dedicated to serving 4-H clubs.”

The money raised during the event goes to scholarship funding for numerous state-level 4-H programs, benefiting youth within the state it was collected. The camps and leadership experiences for scholarship recipients provide learning opportunities in animal care, woodworking, government and networking practices.

“We count on programs like Paper Clover to support the development of our students’ skills and passions,” Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council, said. “Learn-by-doing programs help our youth become great leaders in their communities and beyond, and we are incredibly grateful to Tractor Supply for helping us provide new opportunities to 4-H chapters across the country.”

In the 10th year of partnership between Tractor Supply and National 4-H Council, the Paper Clover fundraiser has raised more than $14.1 million for 4-H students across the country thanks to the dedication and in-store involvement of Tractor Supply customers, team members and local 4-H groups. The 2020 spring Paper Clover program will continue in March.

For more information on the program, visit www.TractorSupply.com/4H.

