  • May 14, 2020

GOOD NEWS: MC Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduates - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: MC Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduates

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, May 14, 2020 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: MC Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduates Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND The Midland College (MC) Associate Degree Nursing students were honored at a pinning ceremony on Wednesday.

This ceremony was held virtually, and students and instructors attended from their homes with the students participating in MC scrubs on Zoom.

Following the announcement of a student’s name, their selected guest pinned the student.

A candle lighting and a prayer followed the announcement.

The Associate Degree Nursing Pinning ceremony recognizes those students who have completed the rigorous Associate Degree Nursing program as well as those students who are vocational nurses and have completed MC’s vocational nursing to registered nursing transition program. Both groups of students are now eligible to take the licensed Registered Nursing exam.

The pinning ceremony is a tradition for nursing schools, marking the transition from nursing school to nursing practice.

The nursing pin has a long and honorable history. The tradition of pinning began in 1860 when Florence Nightingale was awarded The Red Cross of St. George by Queen Victoria for her service in the Crimean War. Nightingale shared this honor with her nursing school students by giving each graduate a badge. By 1916 the pinning ceremony became an established tradition of nursing schools.

The 2020 nursing graduates are: Marco Benavides, Courtney Bryant, Rebecca Castillo, Cebrina Christley, Sara Daulong, Curt Demel, Valerie Garcia, Marissa Garza, Laramie Groom, Yasmin Hernandez, Kindra King, Shelbi Lockett, Chad Madrid, Bailey McDonald, Alyssa Minor, Hailey Murin, Ashley Nelson, Neyma Orozco, Julica Romero, Brittany Southerland, Taylor Theus, Britnee Torres, Tatiana Ulate and Megan Willies-Travis.

Transition students are: Patience Ayambire, Estefania Gonzalez, Leticia Gonzalez, Florencia Hernandez, Daisy Lopez, Montoya Mitchell, Kasi Shock, Erika Soto, Christina Sutton, Emily Tarin, Mary Ellen Vader and Theresa Wilson.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Thursday, May 14, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
67°
Humidity: 75%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 91°/Low 61°
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

saturday

weather
High 90°/Low 64°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]