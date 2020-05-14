GOOD NEWS: MC Associate Degree Nursing program celebrates graduates

MIDLAND The Midland College (MC) Associate Degree Nursing students were honored at a pinning ceremony on Wednesday.

This ceremony was held virtually, and students and instructors attended from their homes with the students participating in MC scrubs on Zoom.

Following the announcement of a student’s name, their selected guest pinned the student.

A candle lighting and a prayer followed the announcement.

The Associate Degree Nursing Pinning ceremony recognizes those students who have completed the rigorous Associate Degree Nursing program as well as those students who are vocational nurses and have completed MC’s vocational nursing to registered nursing transition program. Both groups of students are now eligible to take the licensed Registered Nursing exam.

The pinning ceremony is a tradition for nursing schools, marking the transition from nursing school to nursing practice.

The nursing pin has a long and honorable history. The tradition of pinning began in 1860 when Florence Nightingale was awarded The Red Cross of St. George by Queen Victoria for her service in the Crimean War. Nightingale shared this honor with her nursing school students by giving each graduate a badge. By 1916 the pinning ceremony became an established tradition of nursing schools.

The 2020 nursing graduates are: Marco Benavides, Courtney Bryant, Rebecca Castillo, Cebrina Christley, Sara Daulong, Curt Demel, Valerie Garcia, Marissa Garza, Laramie Groom, Yasmin Hernandez, Kindra King, Shelbi Lockett, Chad Madrid, Bailey McDonald, Alyssa Minor, Hailey Murin, Ashley Nelson, Neyma Orozco, Julica Romero, Brittany Southerland, Taylor Theus, Britnee Torres, Tatiana Ulate and Megan Willies-Travis.

Transition students are: Patience Ayambire, Estefania Gonzalez, Leticia Gonzalez, Florencia Hernandez, Daisy Lopez, Montoya Mitchell, Kasi Shock, Erika Soto, Christina Sutton, Emily Tarin, Mary Ellen Vader and Theresa Wilson.