Students in focus for Quality Enhancement Plan

ALPINE Sul Ross State University is celebrating the second year of implementation for the Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) with a focus on communication skills.

Faculty offer customized courses in a variety of subjects that feature writing, speaking and visual skills. To advertise the importance of these communication skills, each spring semester, SRSU invites a guest speaker to talk to students, faculty and staff.

Most recently, Mariko Izumi, Communication professor from Columbus State University in Georgia, visited the Alpine and Del Rio campuses to be the keynote speaker.

All students attending in Alpine and all students who viewed Izumi’s video in Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Uvalde participated in a raffle for either a 40” Smart-TV or Apple AirPods or $250 HEB gift Card.

The winning students from the four SRSU campuses include: Enrique Victorino, La Pryor, 40” Smart-TV; Diego Muzquiz, Eagle Pass, AirPods; Maria G. Villarreal, Carrizo Springs, $250 HEB Gift Card; Jenny Aragon, El Paso, AirPods; Bea Valles. Presidio, Beats; Vanessa Salazar, Alpine, 40″ Smart-TV; and Rebecca Ramos, Alpine, Microsoft Surface Pro Laptop.

“The overall goal for the QEP is to increase students’ communication skills,” said Jeanne Qvarnstrom, Assistant Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness. “Each year, more courses are offered for students and more professors teach communication-infused courses.”

“As students begin planning their fall 2020 schedules, they are encouraged to enroll in courses with the QEP logo,” she said.