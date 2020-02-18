GOOD NEWS: NSSE survey results helps with campus life & more

ALPINE Sul Ross State University participates each spring in the National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE).

The survey invites freshmen and senior students to share their thoughts on important features of campus life such as opportunities for research, interactions with faculty, interactions with peers, and internships. The survey results help the university to better plan for campus services for students Jeanne Qvarnstrom, assistant vice president for institutional effectiveness, said.

“To advertise the survey, the Office of Institutional Effectiveness invited students in the art department to create posters for the NSS,” Qvarnstrom said. “Ryan Hallmark created the winning design and won a cash prize.”

Sul Ross freshmen and seniors are asked to watch for an email invitation on Feb. 14 to take the National Survey of Student Engagement.

“The results are important, and all students who complete the survey will be eligible to win a Samsung Smart TV and other prizes in a raffle in April,” Qvarnstrom said.