  • March 8, 2020

GOOD NEWS: MC Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inducts 51

GOOD NEWS: MC Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inducts 51

Posted: Sunday, March 8, 2020

GOOD NEWS: MC Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inducts 51 Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND Fifty-one Midland College students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society on Feb. The 2020 PTK class represents the largest induction ceremony held at MC. PTK is the oldest, largest, and most prestigious honor society servicing two-year colleges around the world.

Membership is based on superior academic achievements and is conferred only by invitation to students who have a minimum 3.5-grade point average.

Midland College PTK Officers conducted the ceremony. MC PTK officer and Vice President of District One, Texas Region, Dusty Ellis, administered the PTK oath. MC Vice President of Instructional Services, Damon Kennedy, gave the keynote address.

The following students are members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for 2020: Araceli Alvidrez, Olaniyi Awosemo, Temitayo Awosemo, Precious Bamidele, McKenzie Bloom, Asia Bustamante, Fabian Butler II, Kristin Cain, Estefania Canales, Morgan Cantu, Bianca Castaneda, Osmar Castrejon, Lluvia Dreher, Mang Eng, Mariana Franzon Erazo, Lina Paolo Espejo Ramirez, Zainab Falana, Raven Ford, Isaac Franco, Abriana Garza, Saul Gines Segura, Doreen Godia, Beatriz Hernandez, Joshua Hicks, Sydni Holder, Kory Howell, Camila Justus, Tatum Kizer, Sorayeanna Lara, Joshua Lian, Adamaris Lopez, Michael Mangan, Jonathan Markgraf, William Blaine Martin, Yazdani Munoz-Natera, Britton Murry, Anna Ngo, Sabine Nieto, Hram Par, Hena Patel, Krishnaben Patel, Huy Phan, Bianca Porras, Madison Ratliff, Jacquelynn Rodriguez, Kayla Sanchez, Angel Sowers, Par Sung, Marisol Tarin, Austin Velasquez and Cameron Wilson.

