  • November 1, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Club Scrapbook

GOOD NEWS: Club Scrapbook

Posted: Friday, November 1, 2019 6:00 pm

>>The Odessa Forum held its October meeting at Westminster Presbyterian Church on October 18, 2019. Karen Winters presided and Brenda Norman took the minutes. The DAR organization decorated the tables in a lovely fall theme and served a delicious meal of BBQ and all the trimmings. President Winters gave the invocation and Secretary Marcie Lamb read the club’s collect. Pledges of allegiances were given to the American flag and to Texas. Guest speaker was Steve Patton, head of the Ector County Parks and Recreation Department. Steve is an Odessa native who always knew he wanted to make Odessa and Ector County a better place to live. After getting his degree in horticulture and landscape design, he did exactly that. Returning to Odessa, he went to work with the Parks Department and worked his way up to manager. During his presentation, it was obvious that Steve is passionate and dedicated to his job and the citizens of Ector County. He has made our home town a better place to live in his 30+ years with the County.

After the program, President Winters called the meeting to order. Secretary Lamb read the minutes of the September meeting and called the roll. Representatives from ten clubs were present. In addition, Alba Austin with Permian Basin Literacy Center visited. Treasurer Judy Calloway presented the treasurer’s report.

President Winters thanked and complemented Vice-President Julie Lyons for “bringing the Odessa Forum into the 21st Century” by creating the club a web site(The Odessa Forum) and a Facebook page (The Odessa Forum). Secretary Lamb is utilizing the Facebook page for communicating between members.

Attending members shared what was going on in their clubs. Winters reminded clubs that dues are due. The next meeting is Feb. 21, 2019.

Posted in on Friday, November 1, 2019 6:00 pm.

