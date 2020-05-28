GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross names ASC Scholar-Athlete Medals of Honor

ALPINE Tristen Licon and Hannah Zly were among 24 other graduating student-athletes from the 12 American Southwest Conference member institutions honored by the conference and their institutions as 2019-20 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor recipients.

The ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor is presented to one male and one female member of the graduating class who has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics and leadership over their collegiate career. The award is presented annually by the Faculty Athletics Representative at each conference member institution.

Recipients of the 2019-20 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor represent 12 different conference sports and include individuals who graduated with academic honors, hold admission to graduate-level programs, are members of academic honor societies and campus organizations; competed on national, conference or division title teams; earned Academic All-America, ASC All-Academic, Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and All-Conference honors; and who served as volunteers, tutors and mentors within the campus and the community.

Tristen Licon of El Paso has served as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President, a SRSU Lobo Ambassador and worked in the University Office of the President. He was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball Magazine All-Texas Team, NABC Second Team All-Region, D3hoops.com All-South Second Team, ASC West Player of the Year, All-Conference, All-West First Team, ASC All-Tournament Team, D3hoops.com National Team of the Week and six-time ASC West Division Player of the Week. Licon helped the Lobos to two West Division titles and is the fourth-leading career scorer in school history. He has worked as a camp counselor at several basketball camps and worked for the campus athletics department. He was an ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and was the ASC West Newcomer of the Year as a Freshman, where he set the ASC single-season three-point percentage record at 53.2 percent. Lico, a Kinesiology major, has been a part of FCA and Athletics Council while making the Dean’s List with a 3.2 GPA.

Hannah Zly of Killeen was a three-time ASC Academic All-Conference selection, a 2019 ASC All-West Division Honorable Mention and two-time West Defensive Volleyball Player of the Week. She was the team captain as a senior and named to the Preseason Watch List as a junior. Academically, Zly was on the SRSU Dean’s List three years with a 3.5 GPA. She, an English major, is a member of the Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society and National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Zly worked as an English tutor in the Academic Support Center and worked in the Department of Languages and Literature. She was also a student editor for a professional project with Bloomsbury Press. Zly has worked as a coach for Heroes VB Club and Ellison High School summer camp. She has worked as an event volunteer for Killeen ISD and a volunteer for Sul Ross community service projects.