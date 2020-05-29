GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross names Innovation Grant winners

  • May 29, 2020

Posted: Friday, May 29, 2020 3:00 am

ALPINE Nine Sul Ross State University faculty and staff members were recipients of Innovation Grants in an announcement May 20.

The $1000 grants, awarded by the SRSU Office of Institutional Effectiveness, recognized enhancements for programs to promote institutional quality, effectiveness and benefits for Sul Ross students.

Spring 2020 winners include: Karlin Devoll, SRSU Professional Development Module; Kathy Stein, Garnering Active Learning Activities for Math the Easy Way; Alicia Trotman and Tiffany Culver, Mental Health; Barbara Tucker, Connecting with Students; Mike Fernandez, Library Literacy; John Pearce, Academic Support; Brandy Snyder and Alyssa Coppens, SGA Training; and Maria Gear, Chromebooks for Student Teacher Observations.

“We are delighted that the level of interest increased with a higher number of grant application submissions in our second year of Innovation Grants,” Libby Newman, director for institutional effectiveness, said. “It is so exciting to see all these different departments both administrative and academic from all four campuses collaborate to help contribute to student, faculty and staff success.”

“I researched self-based learning systems a few years ago,” Karlin Devoll, director of human resources, said. “I’m excited to use the Innovation Grant to improve the level of Professional Development on our campuses.”

Devoll added that the grant will serve as start-up funding to establish a self-paced instructional source for all SRSU faculty and staff.

“My mission has always been to help our students and student-athletes on and off the field at Sul Ross,” Head Football Coach John Pearce said. “This grant will impact our students with academic success.”

