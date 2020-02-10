  • February 10, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Midland Man crowned Texas King for losing more than 88 pounds

GOOD NEWS: Midland Man crowned Texas King for losing more than 88 pounds

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 4:45 am

Robert Anderson of Midland

MIDLAND Robert Anderson of Midland was recently crowned Texas King of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) for his weight loss success, meaning he lost more weight than any other male TOPS member in the entire state.

Anderson lost an incredible 88.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS, a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization.

Anderson attributes his weight loss success to the support he receives from his fellow TOPS members along with portion control and regular exercise.

“Prior to losing weight, I always worried if I would be able to sit in a restaurant booth, amusement park rides, or an airplane seat,” Anderson said. “Now, I can walk in and sit wherever I want; I owe my thanks to God, my wife, and TOPS,” he added.

For more information about TOPS, visit tops.org.

