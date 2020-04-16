Munoz named vice president of SRSU Middle Rio Grande campuses

ALPINE Robert Munoz has been selected as the new vice president of Sul Ross State University Middle Rio Grande Campuses in an announcement April 13.

Munoz will begin his new position on June 1.

President Bill Kibler said Munoz will lead the three MRGC campuses in Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Uvalde.

Since 2008, Munoz has served as vice president for community and industry education and executive director of community education and engagement at the Trinity River Campus (TRC) of Tarrant County College in Fort Worth.

While at TRC, Munoz helped restructure allied health programs to enhance the overall health care system function. He also established the campus as a GED test site, enhancing testing flexibility through ease-of-access.

Munoz also built and sustained lasting partnerships with local businesses and community leaders. Under his leadership, TRC created the Bilingual Business Series Certificate, an eight week accelerated bilingual business education series providing tools on how to start, grow and sustain a successful business.

Prior to his arrival at TRC, Munoz served as an instructor and administrator at Odessa College for 16 years.

During his tenure at OC, Munoz worked as an instructor of management and also served as Department Chair of Management and Business Administration.

From 1993-1999 Munoz provided leadership and strategic vision to advance the department’s research and teaching. He led the department to an exemplary rating by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and collaborated with the City of Odessa in offering leadership training to staff members.

Munoz was then promoted to Dean of Continuing Education where he oversaw annual planning functions including development and launch of new programs, enrollment growth, technology, non-credit opportunities, grants, compliance, research and services.

He successfully expanded workforce programs to provide an inclusive work and learning environment for incarcerates at a federal prison in Pecos.

Munoz also served as Dean of Workforce and Technical Studies at OC.

In that capacity, he managed overall operations and budgets and reviewed and identified cost-effective and efficient use of departmental resources. Munoz also expanded program services to Presidio to create opportunities for continued education.

Munoz earned his Bachelor’s of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1977.

He then received an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science from Odessa College in 1983 before earning his Master’s of Education in Counseling from Sul Ross in 1997.

He went on to receive his Doctorate in Educational Administration in 2007 from New Mexico State University.

Munoz is the 2014 recipient of the Fort Worth Hispanic Heritage Award.

Other honors and awards include: Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Champion, Fort Worth, 2014-2015; Chairman’s Award 2019 Brillo Award, Hispanic Women’s Network, Fort Worth, 2013; Friend of Texas Award, PHI THETA KAPPA, 2013; Community Partner Award, Links Odessa, 2006; Outstanding Faculty, Rodeo Team Club, 2003; Outstanding Role Model, Hispanic Heritage of Odessa, 2002-2003; Outstanding Alumni Leadership, Odessa, 2002; and Outstanding Faculty & Staff Inaugural Award, Athletic Department, 2002.

Munoz is currently a Cabinet Member of the Tarrant County United Way.

He is past president of the Hispanic Wellness Coalition (2015-2017), Chair, City of Odessa Board of Adjustment (2005-2008) Chair, Odessa Chamber of Commerce (2004-2005) Advisory Board Member, Odessa American Newspaper (2003-2008) Advisory Board Member, Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and Distant Education (2003-2007) President, Links of Odessa (2003-2004) and President, Midland and Odessa Transportation Board (2003-2004).