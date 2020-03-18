GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

NEW GENERAL MANAGER

Jon Brisco will serve as Sparklight’s new general manager in the Odessa area.

Brisco is a veteran of the cable/broadband industry, having begun his career as an installer in West Texas more than 25 years ago. He joined Sparklight, then Cable One, in 2000 as a field technician and over time was promoted to lead technician and later technical operations manager. Brisco has significant experience in customer and associate satisfaction, and local and state government affairs. A long-time Texan with roots in the Permian Basin, Brisco is also committed to strengthening and improving the communities he serves through support of local community and non-profit agencies, events, and initiatives.

COACH OF THE YEAR

ALPINE Sul Ross head men’s basketball coach Clif Carroll earned his fourth American Southwest Conference West Division Coach of the Year award in five years in an announcement made March 2 by the conference office.

Carroll led the Lobos to a 2019-2020 ASC West Division title with a 17-10 overall record and 13-3 in the ASC.

Now in his fifth season, he previously won the award during his first three years at the helm of the Lobos between 2015-2018. During that time he brought Sul Ross two ASC West Division titles during the 2015-2016 and 2017-2018 seasons. His 2017-2018 campaign also saw an overall ASC title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

A Meadow native, Carroll began his coaching career as a student assistant on Bob Knight’s staff at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sports Sciences from Texas Tech in 2006.

Carroll completed his Master’s degree in Health and Human Performance from Sul Ross in August, 2016.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ALPINE Men’s basketball took home numerous ASC postseason awards including ASC West Division Player of the Year, West Division Co-Newcomer of the Year, West Division All-Defensive Team, and All-West Division Second Team in announcement made March 2 by the conference office.

Tristen Licon, ASC West Division Player of the Year/All-Conference Team/All-West Division First Team, led the Lobos to a West Division title, averaging 19.3 points per game, ranking fifth in the ASC, along with 53 steals, which is fourth. He also recorded 5.5 rebounds per game with 80 assists and shot 40.9 percent from three-point range.

The El Paso native broke his career-best for points in a game three times during the 2019-2020 season. His earlier best of 25 in 2018-2019 was broken after a 32-point performance against Colorado College on Nov. 29, 2019. He then broke it again with 33 against Mary Hardin-Baylor on Feb. 6 before making history again two days later with 34 against Concordia.

He joined the 1,000-point club in his Sul Ross career with a 21-point performance on Jan. 25 against University of the Ozarks.

Licon was recognized as ASC West Player of the Week five times in 2019-2020.

Logan Dixon, ASC West Division Co-Newcomer of the Year, shares the 2019-2020 honor with Concordia’s Logan Hicks.

The Burleson finished his first season at Sul Ross second in points per game with 14.7 and also rebounds with 5.3 per game.

Dixon finished in double figures 19 times, had four double-doubles, and scored a season-high 32 points against Trinity on Dec. 16, 2019.

Jake Lopez, ASC West Division All-Defensive Team, ended his first season tied for a third-best 22 steals on the season.

The El Paso native finished second behind Licon for assists on the season with 70 and totaled team-high 10 twice during the season.

B.J. Hollis, ASC All-West Division Second Team, finished his senior campaign with 12.4 points per game, good for third on the team.

The Brady native shot a team-best 88.9 percent from the free throw line and led the Lobos with 112 defensive rebounds.

Hollis joined the 1,000-point club in his Sul Ross career after scoring a career-high 31 against Concordia on Feb. 20.

ALPINE Junior Sam Russell’s career-high 10 strikeouts against LeTourneau helped earn him a share of ASC Pitcher of the Week honors in an announcement made Feb. 24 by the conference office.

The lefty starter hurled seven shutout innings, allowing just four hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in a 13-0 Feb. 21 win against the Yellowjackets.

HIs 10 strikeouts surpassed his previous career-high of eight against Southwestern on Feb. 15, 2019.

This is Russell’s second career Pitcher of the Week nod. He previously earned the recognition after throwing 4.1 shutout innings of three-hit, four-strikeout ball against University of Dallas on Feb. 2, 2019.

HONORS

ALPINE Two Sul Ross Lady Lobos headed up 2019-2020 American Southwest Conference postseason honors in an announcement made March 2 by the conference office.

Chandre Nunez, ASC All-West Division Second Team, previously named 2018-2019 ASC West Division Newcomer of the year, she led Sully in points per game (16.7), total points (418), free throw percentage (79.2%), steals (51), and total minutes (800) in 2019-2020. She was second in rebounds per game (6.6) and blocks (13).

The San Antonio native eclipsed 1,000 points in her collegiate career with a 22-point performance against Hardin-Simmons on Feb. 15.

She tallied five double-doubles on the season, breaking her previous season-high of two in 2018-2019.

Nunez also scored in double figures a team-high 21 times.

Maria Maldonado, ASC West Division All-Freshman Team/West Division Honorable Mention, finished her freshman campaign with a second team-best 11.2 points per game. She led the team in assists with 85 and had a team-best three-point percentage of 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

She finished with a season-high 26 points against McMurry on Jan. 11 and scored in double figures 13 times.