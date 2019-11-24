GOOD NEWS: Black Chamber announces Ebony Bar Awards honorees

The Black Chamber of Commerce-Permian Basin recently hosted the 30th Ebony Bar Awards Banquet at the Odessa Regional Medical Center East Campus Auditorium.

The keynote speaker this year was City Attorney Natasha L. Brooks in the city of Odessa.

Dinner was served and the attire was formal/semi-formal.

Ebony Bar Awards honorees for 2019 were: Business Person of the Year Award, Gloria Wright, Wright Choice Real Estate & Associates; Business Hall of Fame Award, Tommy (T.J.) Jones; Adela Uranga Humanitarian Award, the Sociology Club at the University of Texas Permian Basin; Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Jeff Waugh, Owner of JW Trucking, LLC and Flatland Trucking, Inc.; Elected Public Official, Cleopatra Callaway, Ector County Treasurer; and a special President’s Award given by the President, Odel Crawford to Darlene H. Mays, City of Odessa Code Enforcement Officer.