GOOD NEWS: Meadows Foundation gives $100K grant for Big Bend effort

ALPINE The Meadows Foundation is providing a $100,000 grant to the Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) to support the work of the Respect Big Bend Coalition in West Texas.

Respect Big Bend was launched by the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation in 2018 to protect the natural resources and unique communities of the greater Big Bend region through a collaboration based on sound science, community outreach and education, landscape-scale planning and economic development. The coalition aims to inspire and empower all stakeholders to conserve unique resources and protect iconic communities of the greater Big Bend region of Texas while developing energy responsibly.

“We’re honored The Meadows Foundation has elected to support the Borderlands Research Institute through this grant award,” said Dr. Louis Harveson, who is the Dan Allen Hughes, Jr., BRI Endowed Director and professor of Wildlife Management at Sul Ross State University. “Through our Stewardship Services program we will be engaging landowners, community members, and industry partners to ascertain their conservation values for the region.

Ultimately, we hope to better prepare West Texas communities for energy development through our participation with the Respect Big Bend Coalition.”

BRI is taking a leadership role in coordinating and implementing the outreach and education aspects of the project. BRI is communicating and meeting with stakeholders through a variety of strategies, from private one-on-one meetings to broader community forums. A series of seminars is currently underway as part of the Respect Big Bend effort.

Find out more about the project at RespectBigBend.org.