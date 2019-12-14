GOOD NEWS: Local groups, stores donate to food pantry

The OC Wrangler Food Pantry, housed in the new Spur Building on the college campus, was established earlier this year, to provide support and resources to students who may have difficulty affording groceries or accessing sufficient food to meet basic daily nutritional needs. Odessa College would like to thank the following local organizations and stores for their donations: The Junior League of Odessa, Sam’s Club, Albertsons, both H-E-B Stores, Market Street, and CashSaver.