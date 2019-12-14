  • December 14, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Local groups, stores donate to food pantry

GOOD NEWS: Local groups, stores donate to food pantry

Posted: Saturday, December 14, 2019 3:00 am

Odessa American

Several local community groups and grocery stores have generously contributed gift cards and/or food to The Odessa College Wrangler Food Pantry.

The OC Wrangler Food Pantry, housed in the new Spur Building on the college campus, was established earlier this year, to provide support and resources to students who may have difficulty affording groceries or accessing sufficient food to meet basic daily nutritional needs. Odessa College would like to thank the following local organizations and stores for their donations: The Junior League of Odessa, Sam’s Club, Albertsons, both H-E-B Stores, Market Street, and CashSaver.

Posted in on Saturday, December 14, 2019 3:00 am. | Tags: , ,

