GOOD NEWS: NSC hands out traffic safety awards

Shell Exploration and Production Company of Midland has been named as one of the Our Driving Concern Texas Employer Traffic Safety Exemplary Award recipients recently announced by the National Safety Council.

Since 2014, Our Driving Concern officials have presented these awards annually in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation. This year, the actual presentation of the awards was different than in the past, just as our world is different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Award recipients are featured on the Our Driving Concern website and in social media posts. In addition, a video highlights presentation was shared at the Texas A and M Virtual Traffic Safety Conference June 10-12. Plaques and banners were mailed to the 12 recipients commemorating their work promoting safe driving behaviors and were asked to share photographs from their own in-person celebrations when it is safe to pull their teams together once again.

“Working together to keep everyone safe remains a constant – even in this environment,” Lisa Robinson, a senior program manager with the National Safety Council and head of the Our Driving Concern program, said. “We all have been disheartened to learn about the surge in speeding and reckless driving incidents that have occurred during this time of crisis, both in Texas and across the nation. While our lives have changed, the rules of the road have not. Safety is non-negotiable. Leaders at these organizations understand that.”

Award recipients exemplify the highest standards of achievement in the field of employee education and outreach. Their training efforts serve as models for Texas employers to emulate in developing or reviewing their own workplace traffic safety or driver behavior programs.

This is the seventh year for employer recognition and the fourth straight year NSC and Our Driving Concern have called out traffic safety leaders in three categories. This year, four Texas employers went above and beyond to earn Exemplary distinction and eight others were designated as Award Recipients (promoting traffic safety at work and encouraging employees to take learnings home):

Exemplary award recipients were: Shell Exploration and Production Company, City of Arlington, Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Texas Mutual Insurance Company.

Award recipients were: City of Austin Public Works Department, City of Irving, City of Waco, Indeca Crude Xpress, Northside Independent School District, Pioneer Natural Resources and ProFrac Services, USIC (U.S. Infrastructure Company).

The efforts of six other Texas employers are highlighted in the Honorable Mention category.

Honorable Mention recipients were: Capital Metro (Austin Public Transit), City of El Paso (Municipal Court), City of New Braunfels, Faust Distributing Company, San Antonio Municipal Court and Star Shuttle and Charter.

Visit txdrivingconcern.org for more information about the Texas Employer Traffic Safety Awards and the Our Driving Concern program.